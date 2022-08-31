ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States want Congress to shift authority to investigate airplane passenger complaints

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of 38 state attorneys general called on Congress to pass legislation to allow states and other federal agencies to investigate airline passenger complaints.

Passenger airlines are exempt from oversight by the Federal Trade Commission and most state investigations under a 1958 law. The state attorneys general said they "have little to no authority to hold airline companies accountable for unacceptable behavior towards consumers."

The letter said the U.S. Transportation Department has failed to take sufficient action. "Americans are justifiably frustrated that federal government agencies charged with overseeing airline consumer protection are unable or unwilling to hold the airline industry accountable and to swiftly investigate complaints," said the letter.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

