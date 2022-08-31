The euro hit a 20-year low Monday after Russia said it would shut off its main gas pipeline to Europe over what it described as maintenance issues. The European Union currency dropped as much as 7% to 98.8 cents, reaching its lowest level since 2002. The euro was worth $1.19 when it launched on January 1, 1999, and peaked at $1.60 in 2008. Its record low came in October 2020 when it fell to 83 cents, as COVID-19 was slamming the global economy.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO