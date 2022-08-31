Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Bed, Bath & Beyond shares tank after senior executive's death
The unexpected death of Bed, Bath & Beyond's former chief financial officer amid allegations of fraud against him raises further questions about the struggling retail chain and highlights its precarious finances. Bed, Bath & Beyond's share price plummeted on Tuesday, falling 15% to $7.18 a share in mid-morning trade. Over...
Euro drops to 20-year low, falling below a dollar
The euro hit a 20-year low Monday after Russia said it would shut off its main gas pipeline to Europe over what it described as maintenance issues. The European Union currency dropped as much as 7% to 98.8 cents, reaching its lowest level since 2002. The euro was worth $1.19 when it launched on January 1, 1999, and peaked at $1.60 in 2008. Its record low came in October 2020 when it fell to 83 cents, as COVID-19 was slamming the global economy.
CBS News
537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0