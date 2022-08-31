ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice film jury chief Julianne Moore says put art before business

 4 days ago
VENICE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Art should trump business in any debate over the future of cinema, U.S. actor Julianne Moore said on Wednesday as she took charge of the jury at the Venice Film Festival.

The 11-day event draws together films makers from around the world, giving invaluable exposure to small, experimental production houses alongside some of the behemoths of the industry, including streaming giant Netflix. read more

The 79th edition of the festival comes as traditional cinemas are struggling to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, raising questions over their financial viability.

"When we talk about the future of cinema it so often degrades into what the future of business is and that is not the future of art," Moore told reporters.

"There will always be different delivery systems. How we live, how the world progresses is constantly changing, but art doesn't change."

Art houses are looking to Venice to provide a strong flow of new films that will help entice people out of their homes and back into cinemas.

The Oscar-winning Moore said she was hoping to see movies that made her heart beat faster during her time on the Lido.

"I have no idea what to expect and to have these 10 days to watch these 23 films in competition and to not know every single day what you are going to see and what your reaction is going to be is electrifying," she said.

