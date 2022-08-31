ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WJLA

1-year-old girl shot inside apartment in Lanham: Police

LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A one-year-old girl was shot at an apartment complex in Lanham Sunday afternoon, police said. Prince George's County Police believe the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside an apartment at the Glendale Residences complex on Good Luck Road at Greenbelt Road. Police Chief Malik...
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

9-year-old child shot in home invasion in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 9-year-old child was shot when two people forced entry into a home in Lexington Park, Md. early Sunday morning. Shots were fired during the home invasion in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WJLA

Maryland man arrested for shooting fireworks at crowd, fleeing: Deputies

FREDERICK, Md. (7News DC) — Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot fireworks into a crowd and home in Emmitsburg, Maryland overnight Saturday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they were notified about two separate incidents just after 1 a.m. neath the 15600 block and 15800 block of Old Frederick Road.
EMMITSBURG, MD
WJLA

Fairfax County students invent automatic walker for Parkinson's patients

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two Fairfax County students are aiming to treat Parkinson's symptoms with a one-of-a-kind product they created over the last two years. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala are childhood best friends, neighbors, and classmates at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County. “We met through pre-school...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

UMB to reveal violence prevention program amid Prince George's Co. enforcing youth curfew

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — August marked Prince George’s County’s deadliest month ever -- with 24 killings and a rise in carjackings and other violent crimes. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says at this point, these kids don’t just need a hug, they need to be held accountable. Starting next weekend and for at least the next 30 days, teens under 17 must be off the streets between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WASHINGTON, DC

