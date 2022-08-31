Read full article on original website
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7New) — A man is in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, police said. The Fairfax County Police Depamrtn said they are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Richmond Highway at Janna Lee Avenue.
78-year-old Temple Hills man charged with murdering his 67-year-old girlfriend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills has been charged with murdering his girlfriend Sunday morning. Wilkins, 78, shot 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina during a dispute, Prince George’s County Police said in a statement on Monday. When patrol officers responded...
Juvenile, dog die after Falls Church fire; adult in critical condition, firefighters say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — A juvenile girl and a dog died in a house fire in Falls Church, Va. early Tuesday morning, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. The girl died after being transported to a hospital, firefighters said. One woman also remains in critical condition, according...
Police: Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — A man with a knife grabbed a woman early Sunday morning, police say. The Fairfax County Police Department says the "attempted abduction" happened near the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church. The woman was able to break free from the suspect, according...
Woman killed, man injured in shooting in Fairfax County shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was killed and a man was injured. Fairfax County Police say the shooting happened near the 7000 block of Central Park Circle. According to police a woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead....
1-year-old girl shot inside apartment in Lanham: Police
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A one-year-old girl was shot at an apartment complex in Lanham Sunday afternoon, police said. Prince George's County Police believe the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside an apartment at the Glendale Residences complex on Good Luck Road at Greenbelt Road. Police Chief Malik...
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
Car overturns, impacts traffic on Connecticut Avenue in NW DC: Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire and Fire and EMS responded to an overturned car in northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 5400 block of Connecticut Avenue at around 3 a.m. The road was closed in both directions. The driver was able to get themselves out...
9-year-old child shot in home invasion in St. Mary's County
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 9-year-old child was shot when two people forced entry into a home in Lexington Park, Md. early Sunday morning. Shots were fired during the home invasion in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Four people shot, one dead after shooting at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Four people were shot and one died after someone opened fire at a 7-Eleven store in Prince George's County Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the 7-Eleven located at the 1400 block of Ritchie Road, and police have not yet arrested the shooter.
2 people hospitalized, including state trooper after multi-car crash on 495 in Maryland
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — Two people, including a police officer, were transported to the hospital after a multi-car crash on 495 in Montgomery County Saturday. The crash happened on the outer loop of the Beltway in the area of Old Georgetown Road, MCPD said. A Maryland State Police...
5 Metro stations along Orange Line reopen with platform, customer upgrades
WASHINGTON (7News) — The five Metro stations along Orange Line that have been closed all summer long reopened Tuesday morning. The reopening of all stations between Vienna and New Carrollton comes with a new look at the platforms. "New slip-resistant tiles, brighter energy-efficient LED lighting, larger digital display screens...
MPD looking for missing 74-year-old man, last seen in NE DC since July 26
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD says it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Wardell Smith, who was last seen in the 4900 block of Jay Street, NE, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. This incident wasn't reported until Saturday Sept. 3, 2022. Smith is described as a...
Maryland man arrested for shooting fireworks at crowd, fleeing: Deputies
FREDERICK, Md. (7News DC) — Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot fireworks into a crowd and home in Emmitsburg, Maryland overnight Saturday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they were notified about two separate incidents just after 1 a.m. neath the 15600 block and 15800 block of Old Frederick Road.
Prince George's Co. officials differ on how youth curfew law can be enforced
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After a violent weekend involving children in Prince George’s County, police, community leaders, and residents alike are calling for changes to curb the violence. August also marked the deadliest month in the county's history with 24 murders. Prince George's County Executive Angela...
Fire guts Carroll County dollar store; investigators looking for 2 witnesses
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WBFF) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire that gutted a Dollar General store in Carroll County Saturday. The fire caused $2.5 million in damages, officials said. Investigators released photos of a young boy and a woman who were in...
Fairfax County students invent automatic walker for Parkinson's patients
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two Fairfax County students are aiming to treat Parkinson's symptoms with a one-of-a-kind product they created over the last two years. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala are childhood best friends, neighbors, and classmates at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County. “We met through pre-school...
UMB to reveal violence prevention program amid Prince George's Co. enforcing youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — August marked Prince George’s County’s deadliest month ever -- with 24 killings and a rise in carjackings and other violent crimes. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says at this point, these kids don’t just need a hug, they need to be held accountable. Starting next weekend and for at least the next 30 days, teens under 17 must be off the streets between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Metro's new schedule | How to navigate rail service as major construction begins
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is improving rail frequencies for many customers which includes more capacity and longer railcars, according to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The effort will also spur the replacement of some legacy 6-car trains with 7000-series 8-car trains on the Red...
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
