wnewsj.com

Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest

WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
WILMINGTON, OH
wyso.org

The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
MIAMISBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What stores are open on Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even though the federal holiday of Labor Day gives Americans a day off work, several stores have sales and stay open on the first Monday of September. Mail and package deliveries stop on Labor Day but numerous grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses typically stay open for the holiday. ALDI – […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Crews extinguish fire in downtown Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in downtown Middletown, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a call reporting a fire at 65 North University Boulevard. When crews arrived at the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
99.1 WFMK

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – 72-Year-Old Business Retires Forever

Chillicothe – A local Ross County Reality says it’s time to close the doors and say goodbye to the business but not the connections. Kear Realty, Inc. located at 29 South Paint Street in Chillicothe posted at the end of August that it will be taking its place in Chillicothe’s history as Judy Conklin, Broker, retires and they will close the office on September 30, 2022.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
dayton937.com

7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!

September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Montgomery County to hold tire buy back event

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Environmental Services will hold a tire buy back event later this month. The event will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Sept. 18 at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility. The tire buyback is only open to Montgomery County residents and proof of residency...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Parker sisters of Clinton County earn clock trophies

This family has style. Two Clinton County sisters, Kensey and Courtney Parker, qualified and participated in the 2022 Ohio State Fair Fashion Revue. And they each won the clock trophy in their respective categories. Kensey is pictured in a cream denim jumpsuit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for High School and College”. Kensey also was a daily finalist for the Master Clothing Educator Award in the Junior Division. Courtney is pictured in a cobalt blue modern business suit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for Your Career”.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Meth sales land woman in prison

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
HILLSBORO, OH
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 people rescued from Little Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Resurfacing project beginning on State Route 122 in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a resurfacing project for a long section of State Route 122 in Clearcreek Township near Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT explained the resurfacing project will be on S.R. 122...
LEBANON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for person feared swept away by flood waters in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio— Rescue personnel in Pike County responded to the Camp Creek Township area shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a missing person. According to reports from dispatchers, an individual was reported missing from a residence in the 200 block of Skidmore Hollow Road and is feared to have been swept away by high water.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

