wnewsj.com
Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest
WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
wyso.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
What stores are open on Labor Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even though the federal holiday of Labor Day gives Americans a day off work, several stores have sales and stay open on the first Monday of September. Mail and package deliveries stop on Labor Day but numerous grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses typically stay open for the holiday. ALDI – […]
wnewsj.com
Fired up for Corn Fest: Annual 3-day festival has a lot for everyone this weekend
WILMINGTON — There’s always plenty of something for everyone at the annual three-day Corn Festival — presented by the Antique Power Club Inc. — which is set to roll around Sept. 9-11 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Antique Power Club member Jonathan McKay told the News...
House a complete loss after overnight fire in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews were called to the scene of a reported house fire in Champaign County that was called out early Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 13000 block of state Route 29 just before 1:00 a.m. on the report of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
WLWT 5
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in downtown Middletown, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a call reporting a fire at 65 North University Boulevard. When crews arrived at the...
OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – 72-Year-Old Business Retires Forever
Chillicothe – A local Ross County Reality says it’s time to close the doors and say goodbye to the business but not the connections. Kear Realty, Inc. located at 29 South Paint Street in Chillicothe posted at the end of August that it will be taking its place in Chillicothe’s history as Judy Conklin, Broker, retires and they will close the office on September 30, 2022.
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
Montgomery County to hold tire buy back event
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Environmental Services will hold a tire buy back event later this month. The event will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Sept. 18 at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility. The tire buyback is only open to Montgomery County residents and proof of residency...
wnewsj.com
Parker sisters of Clinton County earn clock trophies
This family has style. Two Clinton County sisters, Kensey and Courtney Parker, qualified and participated in the 2022 Ohio State Fair Fashion Revue. And they each won the clock trophy in their respective categories. Kensey is pictured in a cream denim jumpsuit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for High School and College”. Kensey also was a daily finalist for the Master Clothing Educator Award in the Junior Division. Courtney is pictured in a cobalt blue modern business suit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for Your Career”.
Times Gazette
Meth sales land woman in prison
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
dayton.com
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Resurfacing project beginning on State Route 122 in Warren County
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a resurfacing project for a long section of State Route 122 in Clearcreek Township near Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT explained the resurfacing project will be on S.R. 122...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for person feared swept away by flood waters in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio— Rescue personnel in Pike County responded to the Camp Creek Township area shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a missing person. According to reports from dispatchers, an individual was reported missing from a residence in the 200 block of Skidmore Hollow Road and is feared to have been swept away by high water.
