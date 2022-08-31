ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC+ sees tighter market in 2022, risks to oil demand growth

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Techinical Committee sees the oil market surplus this year reaching 900,000 barrels per day (bpd), up 100,000 bpd from its previous forecast, a report by the committee seen by Reuters showed.

Under its base case scenario, the JTC sees the oil market in a surplus of 3.1 million bpd in September, falling to 0.6 million bpd in October before rising to 1.4 million bpd in November.

Reporting by OPEC team; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

