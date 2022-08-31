New boutique opens in San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley’s newest boutique is holding its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Sweet Creek Boutique, run by an aunt and niece, supports more than 30 local small businesses with objects such as home décor, baby items, jewelry, trendy clothing, bath bombs, food and drink options and more. Sweet Creek Boutique recently had a soft opening.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer a store of this caliber in an area where not much other shopping is available,” said Nicole Onwuasor, co-owner. “We know the importance of supporting small business and shopping local, and to be able to offer that here is very rewarding. The response from the community since opening has been incredible.”

The grand opening will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sweet Creek Boutique, 1542 W. Ocotillo Road on the corner of Meridian and Ocotillo roads in San Tan Valley. The family friendly event will include pop-up vendors outside the store, a bounce house, snow cones and more. Neighboring businesses, including Maritza’s Papusas and Americano Ammunition Coffee, also will be taking part in the celebration.