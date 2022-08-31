ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Gov. Laura Kelly announces application process for property tax relief program

By Dre Bradley
 5 days ago
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that her administration is launching the application process for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program in October.

Kelly urged Kansas small business owners to verify they are registered for a federal Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) before the application process opens.

“The financial assistance provided through this program will give Kansas entrepreneurs resources to continue to grow and invest in their businesses,” Kelly said. “Proactively verifying UEI registration will help small business owners receive this relief quickly and efficiently once the program’s application portal opens in October.”

Kelly signed bipartisan House Bill 2136 in June, providing $50 million of financial assistance for small businesses to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claimants will have until April 15, 2023, to apply for this financial assistance.

The relief program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which requires a completed UEI registration for a business to be eligible to receive assistance.

The unique 12-character identifier is assigned to all entities and is the primary means of entity identification for Federal awards and those doing business with the federal government. The UEI is free to acquire through the federal System for Award Management website .

If a business is already registered through the website, there is no need to obtain a UEI. UEI registration can be confirmed by logging in and verifying that the business’ Entity Status states “Active Registration.”

It may take up to 25 business days for new registrations to be processed due to recent increases in the number of entities registering.

For any issues related to registering or obtaining a UEI, the Federal Service Desk can be reached at 866-606-8220.

Mary Van Schuyver
5d ago

She has never spoken the truth as governor. She says anything to get that vote by her name. What goes around comes around. Hopefully only a couple more months and she is packing to go back east.🤞

just stop
5d ago

She is such a liar. She withheld money from them but they should’ve gotten a year ago. And it is not funded by that act, it is funded by taxpayers who are sick and tired of this crap

Roger
5d ago

New York-born Laura Kelly has been a disaster for Kansans. Her overzealous lockdowns and mask mandates hurt small Kansas businesses the most. She was the first U.S. governor to stop in-class learning in schools during COVID. Big mistake ... just look at Sweden and recent research for proof. She vetoed a bill that would have prevented biological males from competing against biological females in sports. She was completely against lowering the state food sales tax until an election year. She needs to go back to New York City and be with her fellow deranged Demwitocraps there.

