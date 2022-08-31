Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ROAD TRIP: Casting A Spotlight on Ithaca and Tompkins County, New York
We continue our look at county spotlights with our fifth featured county, Tompkins County. This county has a population of 105,000 and was founded in 1817 by Daniel Tompkins, a former New York State governor and Vice-President of the United States. The county covers almost 500 square miles between Central...
Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record
If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
WATCH: New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Build From Start To Finish
For many of us, the sign that summer is almost over is when the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse begins. Well it's here until September 5 and when I think about the fair, one of the things that come to mind is the fair food. This year, they...
PHOTOS: The Small Upstate New York Town That Played a Huge Role in Women’s Rights
In July of 1848 something the United States had never seen before happened – women who were tired of being treated like property, tired of being silenced, and tired of being treated as inferior beings took a stand and raised their voices. These brave women demanded that just like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene Community Labor Day Picnic Returns for its 103rd Year
A long tradition in the Village of Greene is back following a break and modifications due to the COVID-19th pandemic. The Greene Labor Day Picnic is being held September 5 on the Ball Flats in the Village starting off at 8 a.m. with a fire company hose fight. The schedule...
WATCH: Wild Video of Ithaca, New York Woman Being Attacked by Rabid Fox
According to a report by Nick Regina of SI Live, an Ithaca woman was attacked by a rabid fox in her front yard with home surveillance video to prove it. The fox quickly approached the woman while she was turned the other way talking on her cell phone and latched on to her leg. Despite kicking the fox repeatedly trying to shake it loose, the rabid animal continued to attack the woman. At one point the fox even latched on to her arm as she tried to fling it away.
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0