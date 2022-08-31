Kristis Klimbers Foundation to host mammography event in Peoria

Need a mammogram?

Kristis Klimbers Foundation is hosting their second annual onsite 3D mammography event on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022 at the Peoria Community Center , 8335 W. Jefferson St, Peoria, AZ 85345 with Simon Med.

Kristis is nonprofit dedicated to supporting the cancer community and women's health issues.

Women without insurance will be sponsored by Kristis Klimbers Foundation. All women in need of a mammogram are encouraged to attend. Call Simon Med at 480-967-3767 to schedule an appointment.

Any person requiring accommodation for mammography services will be directed to an alternative site at SimonMed at a time that is convenient for the person.