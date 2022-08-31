Read full article on original website
Bart Sandgren, 59, of Storm Lake
Bart Sandgren, age 59, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on September 2, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will take place Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 5-7:00...
Phillip Dukes, 84, of Diagonal, Iowa, formerly of Marathon
Funeral services for Phillip Dukes, age 84 of Diagonal Iowa formerly of Marathon Iowa will be Friday, September 9th at 10:30am at the United Church of Diagonal in Diagonal, Iowa. Visitations will be held 4-6pm Wednesday at the Marathon Community Center, and 4-6 Thursday at the United church of Diagonal.
Storm Lake Volleyball Results From Algona Classic 9-3-22
The Storm Lake volleyball team played five matches Satruday at the Algona volleyball classic. The Tornadoes lost to Sioux Center 21-5 and 21-10. They lost their match to Lake Mills 21-9 and 21-8. They would go three sets with E-L-C winning the first set 21-18, losing the second set 21-15 and then dropping a close 3rd set 16-14.
Sandra Kay Jepsen, 69, of Battle Creek
Sandra Kay Jepsen, age 69, of Battle Creek, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the CHI St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove.
