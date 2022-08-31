Read full article on original website
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
CNN reporter tweets there are ‘serious questions’ about Hunter Biden, FBI: ‘Shouldn’t be a partisan issue'
CNN correspondent Sara Sidner recognized the Hunter Biden scandal in a Twitter thread on Sunday, arguing that investigating Biden’s business dealings "shouldn’t be a partisan issue." The reporter stated that "legitimate questions" about President Joe Biden’s son, and the FBI’s investigation into him, "should be asked" even though...
Andy McCarthy: Trump special master victory a potential 'explosive ruling' if it holds
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy sounded off Monday over a federal judge granting Donald Trump's request for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago, telling "Fox News Live" the Justice Department assumed the former president only had attorney-client privilege and not executive privilege as well. ANDY MCCARTHY:...
Republicans and Democrats are ‘in agreement’ that the MAGA movement is ‘extreme’: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
Republicans and Democrats are ‘in agreement’ that the MAGA movement is ‘extreme’: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.
NYT columnist says Biden admin 'running a political operation,' using 'threat to democracy' as 'leverage'
New York Times columnist Ross Douthat argued on Saturday that the Biden administration doesn't believe there is a real threat to democracy and that the president was using the "threat" as "leverage" with swing voters. "You may believe that American democracy is threatened as at no point since the Civil...
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
MSNBC guest says 'Americans vs. MAGA’ is the new national conflict
MSNBC host Joy Reid spoke with commentator Dean Obeidallah about Biden turning up the heat in his rhetoric about MAGA Republicans in an early September broadcast. Reid suggested that she and her guest had both faced backlash in the past for labeling Republicans as fascists, claiming they now had been vindicated. "Dean Obeidallah, you and I have – you know, we’ve been called ‘out of our minds’ for saying ‘fascism,’ you know, and like Susan, we’ve been saying this for more than a year. We’ve been saying this for a long time, my brother, and getting beat up for it."
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Jim Jordan rips Biden for attacking Republicans as 'extremists': He has 'nothing else to talk about'
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan sounded off on President Biden for repeatedly attacking Republicans while failing to address the ongoing crises in America that resulted from his policies. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Jordan pointed to the record inflation, high gas prices and surging crime rates, saying Biden has to call names because he has nothing good to talk about.
Trump, Dobbs decision giving Democrats a 'shot' in the midterms, argues Washington Post editorial board member
A Washington Post editorial board member argued on Monday that former President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade are giving Democrats a "shot" in the midterms. "On the Democratic side, the big reveal turned out to be that the party isn’t as dead as...
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Proud legal immigrant shares message to Biden in viral TikTok over attack on 'MAGA' Republicans: 'Not uniting'
A proud legal immigrant shared his message for President Biden over his attack on "MAGA" Republicans, and why he believes the president's words were anything but "uniting" for the country. Alma Ohene-Opare joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss his response to Biden, which he shared in a viral TikTok.
Watergate reporter hits Biden speech for ‘deeply partisan tone:’ ‘Lost opportunity’
Carl Bernstein, one of the two reporters who exposed the Watergate scandal, criticized President Biden’s recent speech as "deeply partisan" during a Friday night interview on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360. While Bernstein did say he agreed with the beginning of it, he later suggested that Biden’s speech had...
Fox News
Karine Jean-Pierre not asked about denying migrants 'walking across' the border during MSNBC appearance
MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart did not ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about a false claim she made on Monday that migrants weren't "walking over the border." During an appearance on "The Sunday Show" on MSNBC, Jean-Pierre and Capehart discussed President Biden's speech, his student loan debt handout plan, the economy and more. However, Capehart did not ask Jean-Pierre about her claim that people aren't "just walking across the border."
Washington Post’s Max Boot gushes over 'smart' Biden singling out MAGA Republicans
The Washington Post’s Max Boot gushed over Joe Biden’s recent successes and praised the "smart" president for singling out MAGA Republicans in an effort to divide them from the rest of the GOP. The Labor Day column began by touting Biden’s legislative wins, meant to "stimulate the economy,"...
Biden's student loan handout 'blowing up in his face', top economist says
President Biden's executive decision to essentially transfer billions of dollars worth of college loan debt to the American taxpayer is "blowing up in [his] face," economist Steve Moore told Fox News on Monday. The White House billed the handout as "forgiveness," but economists like Moore have pointed out that mathematically...
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
Colorado GOP Senate nominee O'Dea aims to target federal bureaucracy, push border security, energy dominance
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Joe O'Dea says if elected to the Senate, his top priorities would be cut the federal bureaucracy, beef up the U.S.-Mexico border, tackle crime, and "restore energy dominance in the United States." Colorado's GOP Senate nominee — who's challenging Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in a race...
Gingrich blasts Biden's 'hateful' Philadelphia speech: 'The country is a mess' ahead of midterms
Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to share why he believes Republicans will win back the House and Senate, as issues including crime and inflation continue to plague the Biden administration. WAPO EDITORIAL BOARD SAYS BIDEN’S ‘MAGA’ SPEECH ‘FELL SHORT’: ‘DEMEANING’ TO ‘CONSERVATIVES OF GOODWILL’...
Fox News
