Pennsylvania State

Fox News

MSNBC guest says 'Americans vs. MAGA’ is the new national conflict

MSNBC host Joy Reid spoke with commentator Dean Obeidallah about Biden turning up the heat in his rhetoric about MAGA Republicans in an early September broadcast. Reid suggested that she and her guest had both faced backlash in the past for labeling Republicans as fascists, claiming they now had been vindicated. "Dean Obeidallah, you and I have – you know, we’ve been called ‘out of our minds’ for saying ‘fascism,’ you know, and like Susan, we’ve been saying this for more than a year. We’ve been saying this for a long time, my brother, and getting beat up for it."
ELECTIONS
#Election State#Republican Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Democratic#U S Senate#The White House
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre not asked about denying migrants 'walking across' the border during MSNBC appearance

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart did not ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about a false claim she made on Monday that migrants weren't "walking over the border." During an appearance on "The Sunday Show" on MSNBC, Jean-Pierre and Capehart discussed President Biden's speech, his student loan debt handout plan, the economy and more. However, Capehart did not ask Jean-Pierre about her claim that people aren't "just walking across the border."
POTUS
Fox News

Biden's student loan handout 'blowing up in his face', top economist says

President Biden's executive decision to essentially transfer billions of dollars worth of college loan debt to the American taxpayer is "blowing up in [his] face," economist Steve Moore told Fox News on Monday. The White House billed the handout as "forgiveness," but economists like Moore have pointed out that mathematically...
POTUS
Fox News

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

