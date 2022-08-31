‘Rick and Morty’ Could Go on ‘Forever,’ Say Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon: ‘We’ll Be Doing a Season a Year Now’

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Good Trouble’ Star Zuri Adele Breaks Down That Finale and Teases What’s Next for Malika in Season 5
After struggling to balance her professional political career with her activism, Malika (Zuri Adele) finally rediscovers her voice in the “Good Trouble” Season 4 finale. In attending a protest to protect a community of unhoused folks from being displaced, she not only reignites her own passion for on-the-ground activism, she also encourages the city councilwoman she works for to take a stand as well. It’s a triumphant moment for Malika, who has been longing to be back on the front lines instead of sitting at a desk.
‘House of the Dragon’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?
The world of “Game of Thrones” is back with HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and it’s as big of a record-breaking, appointment viewing pop culture phenomenon as ever. That means you definitely don’t want to fall behind on new episodes, because winter is coming — and so are the social media spoilers.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
‘She-Hulk’s Tim Roth on Whether Blonsky Is Actually Running a Con: ‘He’s Had Time to Think’
If you’ve made it through the first three episodes of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and you’re wondering if Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination, is actually a reformed man, you’re not alone. So is most of the MCU. Even Tim Roth, who returns as the character from “The Incredible Hulk,” isn’t totally sure.
RELATED PEOPLE
Colman Domingo Praises Zendaya After ‘Euphoria’ Guest Actor Emmy Win: ‘She’s an Incredible Scene Partner’
In a standout night for HBO’s “Euphoria” at the Creative Arts Emmy on Sept. 4, it was an especially joyous one for actor Colman Domingo, who scored his first major industry win for his moving turn as teeenager Rue’s (Zendaya) patient sponsor Ali on the controversial drama.
‘Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Explains Galadriel’s Decision at the End of Episode 1 (Video)
The ”Rings of Power“ actress breaks down her character’s leap of faith for TheWrap. The elf Galadriel made a major decision at the end of the premiere episode of Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” by taking a leap of faith.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is almost, which means that spooky season is also just around the corner. And while we’ve got a couple of good Halloween-adjacent options for our September rundown, there are plenty of other great movies hitting Netflix this month, including a bunch of original films that look absolutely incredible — including a long-in-the-works Marilyn Monroe biopic and the new film from French director Romain Gavras.
‘House of the Dragon’ Releases Full Pilot on YouTube — Just in Time for ‘Rings of Power’ Premiere
HBO’s “House of the Dragon” has released its full pilot for free viewing on YouTube. The move — likely a promotional play to bring those not already tuning in to the appointment viewing — coincides with the premiere of Prime Video’s competing fantasy series based on existing IP, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” on Sept. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Williams Debuts New Theme From ‘Indiana Jones 5’ for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Character (Video)
Much of “Indiana Jones 5” remains under wraps, but a sneak peek at the new film has arrived from none other than Oscar-winning composer John Wililams, who unveiled a new musical theme for the movie at a concert in Los Angeles on Friday. Williams – who has scored...
‘The Vampire Diaries’ Just Left Netflix – Here’s Where You Can Stream It Now
Mystic Falls is on the move! For years, Netflix has been the streaming home of “The Vampire Diaries” universe, but as of September 2022, you’re going to need more than one streaming service if you want to revisit Elena, the Salvatores, the Mikaelsons and the rest of the “TVD” family.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0