Chargers signing RB Sony Michel

The Chargers are signing running back Sony Michel, according to multiple reports.

In a corresponding move, Los Angeles is waiving Larry Rountree.

Michel was released by the Dolphins ahead of this week’s 53-man roster deadline.

During his time with the Rams in 2021, Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games played with seven starts.

Drafted by the Patriots in 2018, Michel topped 900 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons with New England before being traded to the Rams last offseason following an injury-plagued 2020 campaign.

In 55 career games, Michel has rushed 743 times for 3,137 yards and 18 touchdowns.