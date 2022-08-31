2022 lead this EVHS devil from a snowy trail in Eagle, Colorado to a sandy beach in Limon, Costa Rica. In the early spring, I volunteered as a wildlife trail ambassador for Jen Rose and her International Youth Conservation Coalition in collaboration with Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance. I remember standing in the snow, clipboard in hand, behind Eagle’s ice rink. I was supervised by a herd of elk in the distant field and a few deer on the ridge. I was there to explain the reasons for trail closures and leashed dogs to hikers and bikers. According to VVMTA, “The closures are there for the protection of wildlife during the sensitive birthing period and to protect soils, vegetation, watershed and fisheries during the mud season.”

EAGLE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO