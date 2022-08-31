ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Underground Sound Series presents six VPAC concerts in the fall

It’s meant as a kind of musical love letter to locals, wooing audiences with a diversity of sounds, from rock and bluegrass to Cuban vibes and TikTok sensations. The Underground Sound Series, aka “Love for the Locals Series,” returns for its 12th season this fall to the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The series features incredibly affordable concerts by six different bands, playing specific nights, between Sept. 9 and Oct. 6.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A tribute to Tony G

On the eve of Tony’s remembrance, it’s hard to know where to begin. But, Tony’s obvious musical genius and transcendental love of all people would be a good place to start — gifted not just to us here in the Vail Valley, but around the world.
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vail, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Littman: Fly me to the moon with Tony G

The first time I met Tony, our first lesson, he made quite the memorable impression. Unlike any other teacher of mine, he was not so focused on the technical aspects of my musicianship. Instead, he knew that the saxophone’s soul was what spoke to me. From the first day,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22

Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of Oktoberfest, with Lionshead hosting on Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village hosting on Sept. 16-18. Each are different and equally as fun, so don that dirndl and put on the lederhosen and get ready to say “prost” this time of year.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

A passion for pain: Father-son duo accomplish endurance cycling feat by pushing each other to their limits

Covered in sealant from his tubeless bike’s blowout, Kyle Day walked his way down the 14er he had just pedaled up. His desire to push the limits of his bike eventually got the best of him as he sped down the rough mountain road, bringing him to a halt. An avid athlete, the 17-year-old is constantly testing limitations with everything he does — thanks, in part, to a close relationship with his father, Daniel Day.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race

VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
VAIL, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Rihanna
Person
Roy Hargrove
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Snoop Dogg
Vail Daily

Time machine: 40 years ago, remodeled Gore Creek Schoolhouse becomes a museum of Vail history

Vail town hall filled to capacity for a Vail Planning and Environmental Commission meeting regarding a rezone of a 23.3-acre parcel of land north of Interstate 70 in East Vail that was recently found to be owned by Vail Resorts. The commission sent a recommendation to the Vail Town Council to approve rezoning the property into housing and open-space designations.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Concours returns with three-day event in mid-September

“Get you motor runnin’… Head out on the highway.” Those lyrics from Steppenwolf’s hit song from the late 60s epitomize the Mountain Road Tour that will kick off the Vail Concours Weekend Sept. 16-18. The Vail Concours offers three days of driving, chatting about, and viewing fabulous vehicles from different eras.
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Live Music#All About Jazz#Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni#The Vail Jazz Workshop#The Alumni Sextet#The Vail Jazz Party
Vail Daily

Romer: Reflections and looking forward

Vail Valley Partnership, a 501c(6) nonprofit organization, has been engaged in the community since the early days of Vail, starting in 1964 as the Vail Resort Association. It is an honor to play a role in fostering regional economic vitality through our role as the chamber of commerce. I recently...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail area businesses expect a busy three-day weekend

We all know summer doesn’t end this weekend, but it is the last holiday weekend of the season, and local businesses are expecting plenty of guests. “It’s going to be a huge weekend,” Vail Welcome Centers manager Amanda Zinn said. Zinn noted that while this weekend’s Oktoberfest...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley wedding business having a busy summer season

Weddings have always been a staple of the summer economy in Vail and Eagle County. This summer seems to be a return to that form. The business all but shut down in 2020, the summer of COVID-19. In fact, local photographer Shane Macomber said he shot more weddings that summer — 10 — than were held at the Beaver Creek Chapel.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Elevate your mother-daughter relationship at Eagle workshop

For mothers who long to stay connected with their daughters in the teen years and beyond, the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop Sunday, Sept. 11, in Eagle offers the tools and insights you need to learn, laugh and grow together. Women’s Empowerment Workshop is offering this nature retreat specifically to...
EAGLE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vail Daily

EVHS senior spends summer as wildlife ambassador in Costa Rica

2022 lead this EVHS devil from a snowy trail in Eagle, Colorado to a sandy beach in Limon, Costa Rica. In the early spring, I volunteered as a wildlife trail ambassador for Jen Rose and her International Youth Conservation Coalition in collaboration with Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance. I remember standing in the snow, clipboard in hand, behind Eagle’s ice rink. I was supervised by a herd of elk in the distant field and a few deer on the ridge. I was there to explain the reasons for trail closures and leashed dogs to hikers and bikers. According to VVMTA, “The closures are there for the protection of wildlife during the sensitive birthing period and to protect soils, vegetation, watershed and fisheries during the mud season.”
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Cares breakfast doles out $460K in grants to 59 nonprofits

Not wealth, not glitz, not snow totals. No, the truest measure of a community is how much it gives back and lifts up those in need. On Thursday morning at Trinity Church in Edwards, the proof was in the numbers at the annual Vail Valley Cares breakfast. Leaders from 59 different nonprofits in Eagle County were on hand to receive some $460,000 in grant funding to support their work in the community.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Best summer camp ever

While skimming through the Vail Daily on Aug. 27, Jay Wissot’s column “Summer camp for seniors” immediately caught my eye. Whenever my husband and I explain to our non-Vail Valley friends what it is like to be here in the summer, we describe it as summer camp.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Inaugural Climb It For Climate hike set for Sept. 24 in Vail

Vail will become the epicenter of climate action at the inaugural Climb It For Climate on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. The event will feature a hike up Berrypicker on Vail Mountain with education and action stations plus interactive challenges along the trail and will culminate at Eagle’s Nest where participants will enjoy live music, food, and beverages.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy