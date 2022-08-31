Read full article on original website
Underground Sound Series presents six VPAC concerts in the fall
It’s meant as a kind of musical love letter to locals, wooing audiences with a diversity of sounds, from rock and bluegrass to Cuban vibes and TikTok sensations. The Underground Sound Series, aka “Love for the Locals Series,” returns for its 12th season this fall to the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The series features incredibly affordable concerts by six different bands, playing specific nights, between Sept. 9 and Oct. 6.
Built around a legend: JAS Labor Day Experience features Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks has credited Aspen for inspiring her to persevere as a musician; during a creative low in 1974, she spent the winter in town and ended up writing the hit “Landslide.” Yet, she hasn’t played a public show in the area — until now. Nicks...
Letter: A tribute to Tony G
On the eve of Tony’s remembrance, it’s hard to know where to begin. But, Tony’s obvious musical genius and transcendental love of all people would be a good place to start — gifted not just to us here in the Vail Valley, but around the world.
Hundreds gather in Vail to celebrate the life of jazz staple Tony G
Hundreds gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail Thursday to share in the grief of losing Tony Gulizia, one of the Vail area’s most well-known musicians who was better known by his stage name, Tony G. But much joy was also felt in celebrating the life of...
Littman: Fly me to the moon with Tony G
The first time I met Tony, our first lesson, he made quite the memorable impression. Unlike any other teacher of mine, he was not so focused on the technical aspects of my musicianship. Instead, he knew that the saxophone’s soul was what spoke to me. From the first day,...
Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22
Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of Oktoberfest, with Lionshead hosting on Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village hosting on Sept. 16-18. Each are different and equally as fun, so don that dirndl and put on the lederhosen and get ready to say “prost” this time of year.
A passion for pain: Father-son duo accomplish endurance cycling feat by pushing each other to their limits
Covered in sealant from his tubeless bike’s blowout, Kyle Day walked his way down the 14er he had just pedaled up. His desire to push the limits of his bike eventually got the best of him as he sped down the rough mountain road, bringing him to a halt. An avid athlete, the 17-year-old is constantly testing limitations with everything he does — thanks, in part, to a close relationship with his father, Daniel Day.
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
Time machine: 40 years ago, remodeled Gore Creek Schoolhouse becomes a museum of Vail history
Vail town hall filled to capacity for a Vail Planning and Environmental Commission meeting regarding a rezone of a 23.3-acre parcel of land north of Interstate 70 in East Vail that was recently found to be owned by Vail Resorts. The commission sent a recommendation to the Vail Town Council to approve rezoning the property into housing and open-space designations.
Vail Concours returns with three-day event in mid-September
“Get you motor runnin’… Head out on the highway.” Those lyrics from Steppenwolf’s hit song from the late 60s epitomize the Mountain Road Tour that will kick off the Vail Concours Weekend Sept. 16-18. The Vail Concours offers three days of driving, chatting about, and viewing fabulous vehicles from different eras.
Cast your votes in the Best of Vail Valley 2022 readers’ choice awards
The nominations have been cast and it’s voting season in the Vail Valley. The Vail Daily is asking readers to vote for their favorites in the Best of Vail Valley annual readers’ choice awards for the 2022-2023 season. After a nomination period in mid-August, the voting period launched...
2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series crowns season champions
The 2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series wrapped up its 39th year last Wednesday with the Vail Grind, crowning individual and team season champions afterward. Pedal Power pulled out a narrow win over Mountain Pedaler in the team competition and Sam Brown and Rebecca Howland won...
Romer: Reflections and looking forward
Vail Valley Partnership, a 501c(6) nonprofit organization, has been engaged in the community since the early days of Vail, starting in 1964 as the Vail Resort Association. It is an honor to play a role in fostering regional economic vitality through our role as the chamber of commerce. I recently...
Vail area businesses expect a busy three-day weekend
We all know summer doesn’t end this weekend, but it is the last holiday weekend of the season, and local businesses are expecting plenty of guests. “It’s going to be a huge weekend,” Vail Welcome Centers manager Amanda Zinn said. Zinn noted that while this weekend’s Oktoberfest...
Vail Valley wedding business having a busy summer season
Weddings have always been a staple of the summer economy in Vail and Eagle County. This summer seems to be a return to that form. The business all but shut down in 2020, the summer of COVID-19. In fact, local photographer Shane Macomber said he shot more weddings that summer — 10 — than were held at the Beaver Creek Chapel.
Elevate your mother-daughter relationship at Eagle workshop
For mothers who long to stay connected with their daughters in the teen years and beyond, the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop Sunday, Sept. 11, in Eagle offers the tools and insights you need to learn, laugh and grow together. Women’s Empowerment Workshop is offering this nature retreat specifically to...
EVHS senior spends summer as wildlife ambassador in Costa Rica
2022 lead this EVHS devil from a snowy trail in Eagle, Colorado to a sandy beach in Limon, Costa Rica. In the early spring, I volunteered as a wildlife trail ambassador for Jen Rose and her International Youth Conservation Coalition in collaboration with Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance. I remember standing in the snow, clipboard in hand, behind Eagle’s ice rink. I was supervised by a herd of elk in the distant field and a few deer on the ridge. I was there to explain the reasons for trail closures and leashed dogs to hikers and bikers. According to VVMTA, “The closures are there for the protection of wildlife during the sensitive birthing period and to protect soils, vegetation, watershed and fisheries during the mud season.”
Vail Valley Cares breakfast doles out $460K in grants to 59 nonprofits
Not wealth, not glitz, not snow totals. No, the truest measure of a community is how much it gives back and lifts up those in need. On Thursday morning at Trinity Church in Edwards, the proof was in the numbers at the annual Vail Valley Cares breakfast. Leaders from 59 different nonprofits in Eagle County were on hand to receive some $460,000 in grant funding to support their work in the community.
Letter: Best summer camp ever
While skimming through the Vail Daily on Aug. 27, Jay Wissot’s column “Summer camp for seniors” immediately caught my eye. Whenever my husband and I explain to our non-Vail Valley friends what it is like to be here in the summer, we describe it as summer camp.
Inaugural Climb It For Climate hike set for Sept. 24 in Vail
Vail will become the epicenter of climate action at the inaugural Climb It For Climate on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. The event will feature a hike up Berrypicker on Vail Mountain with education and action stations plus interactive challenges along the trail and will culminate at Eagle’s Nest where participants will enjoy live music, food, and beverages.
