After breaking the transfer spending record with a week to spare, Premier League clubs passed more significant milestones before the summer window closed Thursday. EPL clubs spent £1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) this summer — breaking the transfer fee record for the entire season (£1.86 billion) set in 2017-18, per ESPN and finance company Deloitte.
One of the world’s most popular soccer clubs is reportedly at the center of a bidding war for the rights to capture the story of its current trials and tribulations. Amazon and Netflix are each bidding millions of dollars to Manchester United for the rights to make a documentary series about the club’s current season, per The Sun.
