ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Premier League Clubs Spent $2.2B in Summer Transfer Window

After breaking the transfer spending record with a week to spare, Premier League clubs passed more significant milestones before the summer window closed Thursday. EPL clubs spent £1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) this summer — breaking the transfer fee record for the entire season (£1.86 billion) set in 2017-18, per ESPN and finance company Deloitte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy