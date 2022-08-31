Read full article on original website
Related
theelectricgf.com
Two neighborhood councils meet Sept. 6-9; summer celebration is Sept. 10
Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Sunnyside School Library. Agenda items include County Commission candidate Rae Grulkowski, council vacancy, nominations for council chair, and neighborhood concerns. Residents interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to...
theelectricgf.com
City considering $1.4 million GFDA request for loans to local business
During their Sept. 6 meeting, City Commissioners will discuss the city’s federal COVID relief funds. During the work session, Tom Hazen, the city’s grant manager, will review the community applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds and the scoring process. The grant applications were due in July and...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre
The city approved a safety inspection certificate for Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, in the former Fiesta En Jalisco space in front of Holiday Village Mall. The restaurant hasn’t yet said when it will open. A&K Diner. The A&K Diner will open Sept. 7 at 705 Central Ave. W.,...
Comments / 0