ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Dunkin’ to give teachers a free medium coffee on Thursday

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qy13n_0hcqLdQo00

Dunkin’ announced that on Thursday teachers will get a free medium coffee.

According to a news release from Dunkin’, teachers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday. It comes just in time for all its fall flavors, including its Pumpkin Flavor Swirl.

“We’re proud to recognize educators for their passion and dedication and to help fuel their go with a coffee on us at the start of a new school year,” said Dunkin’ in a news release.

The free coffee for teachers are available at participating locations. A Dunkin’ representative confirmed to WKYC that teachers just have to ask for their free drink. No proof or identification card is needed.

Dunkin’ will also be having a contest starting Thursday through October 5 where customers can submit nominations for Dunkin’s “Raise A Cup To Teacher” sweepstakes. According to WKYC, one grand prize winner per state will get free coffee for a year and a school-wide coffee break that will include $300 worth of goodies. The first 50 teachers that get nominated will get 200 $1 medium or iced coffee VIP cards that they can share with their fellow school staff.

Visit Dunkin’s website to find a location near you.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iced Coffee#Coffee Break#Identification Card#Wkyc#Food Drink#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
182K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy