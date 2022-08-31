Read full article on original website
Binghamton on its Way to Becoming Battery Hub of United States
In a press release on Friday, United States Senator Chuck Schumer announced that Binghamton will receive $63.7 million in federal funds for cutting-edge battery research and manufacturing. The funds were awarded to Binghamton University for their New Energy New York proposal seeking to make the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes...
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
Binghamton Native Works to Bring Faster Internet Service to City
A company founded by a Seton Catholic Central High School graduate is working to expand its broadband internet service in the Binghamton area. Mark Murphy, who was born and raised in the city, founded Greenlight Networks more than a decade ago. In recent months, Greenlight crews have been installing high-speed...
Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project
Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
Southern Tier Police Help Booming Childhood Lemonade Stand Industry
So much is asked from our men and women in blue and too many people don't understand everything that they have to do. They do so much behind the scenes without any acknowledgement. So what's the latest thing that they've been involved in for the last week? ILLEGAL Lemon stands....
Broome Residents Rush to Beat New York Gun Permit Law Changes
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has been a crowded place in recent days as people apply for concealed weapon permits before new regulations take effect. New York residents who want to avoid the additional requirements must apply for a concealed carry license before Thursday. Sheriff David Harder said there's been...
Lower Levels of Binghamton Garage to Close for LUMA Preparations
Some people who live, work or shop in downtown Binghamton may have to find an alternate place to park for several days because of the upcoming LUMA Projection Arts Festival. The two lowest floors of the State Street parking garage - Levels C and D - have been closed since last week.
‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict
The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
15-Story Binghamton Tower Without Power After Transformer Blast
Electric service to one of downtown Binghamton's tallest buildings was knocked out following a reported transformer explosion. The incident happened on Chenango Street near the bus station around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. People who live in the 15-floor apartment building at 100 Chenango Place reported hearing a loud "boom" before the...
Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store
Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest
I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
John Mayer Dons Binghamton Business-Branded Shirt On-Stage
You've got to love when something local shows up on a national stage, that promotes places in our Southern Tier region. For example, many years ago, Garth Brooks wore a 98.1 The Hawk t-shirt on stage at one of his concerts. Recently, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham shared a picture on...
This Nichols Inn Is Trying For Title Of Most Haunted Hotel In The USA
Have you heard about the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York? It's considered one of the most haunted hotels in the USA. I first heard about the Goat in 2019 when it finished second behind Mizpah Hotel in Nevada in the USA Today Readers Choice Awards. Because of...
Good News: $4 Per Gallon Gas Popping Up In The Southern Tier
Here is a good news, bad news thing and I'll start with the good news. We're FINALLY starting to see some gas stations with gas prices that are less then four dollars per gallon. The bad news....Gas is still around four dollars per gallon. It's a shame that it's gotten...
WATCH: Wild Video of Ithaca, New York Woman Being Attacked by Rabid Fox
According to a report by Nick Regina of SI Live, an Ithaca woman was attacked by a rabid fox in her front yard with home surveillance video to prove it. The fox quickly approached the woman while she was turned the other way talking on her cell phone and latched on to her leg. Despite kicking the fox repeatedly trying to shake it loose, the rabid animal continued to attack the woman. At one point the fox even latched on to her arm as she tried to fling it away.
Binghamton Shoppers Await Construction of New Parking Garage
Now that the old city-owned parking facility on Water Street has been torn down, people who shop, work and live in downtown Binghamton are looking forward to the new garage. Workers from Gorick Construction began the massive demolition project at site next to Boscov's department store a couple of days after Christmas.
Concrete Risers Installed for Union-Endicott Stadium Makeover Job
The reconstruction project of Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School is moving forward, but plenty of work remains to be done over the next month. Demolition work of the existing bleachers behind the school on East Main Street in Endicott began just after graduation ceremonies were held in the stadium in late June.
Mixed-Use Housing Development Coming to Binghamton Stadium District
In a press conference on Tuesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced plans for the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" housing project at 180 Henry Street near Mirabito Stadium. The project will include 70 units, many of which will be workforce housing units with up to half of the units...
