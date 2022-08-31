ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

KISS 104.1

Binghamton on its Way to Becoming Battery Hub of United States

In a press release on Friday, United States Senator Chuck Schumer announced that Binghamton will receive $63.7 million in federal funds for cutting-edge battery research and manufacturing. The funds were awarded to Binghamton University for their New Energy New York proposal seeking to make the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project

Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict

The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

15-Story Binghamton Tower Without Power After Transformer Blast

Electric service to one of downtown Binghamton's tallest buildings was knocked out following a reported transformer explosion. The incident happened on Chenango Street near the bus station around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. People who live in the 15-floor apartment building at 100 Chenango Place reported hearing a loud "boom" before the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store

Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest

I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

WATCH: Wild Video of Ithaca, New York Woman Being Attacked by Rabid Fox

According to a report by Nick Regina of SI Live, an Ithaca woman was attacked by a rabid fox in her front yard with home surveillance video to prove it. The fox quickly approached the woman while she was turned the other way talking on her cell phone and latched on to her leg. Despite kicking the fox repeatedly trying to shake it loose, the rabid animal continued to attack the woman. At one point the fox even latched on to her arm as she tried to fling it away.
ITHACA, NY
KISS 104.1

Binghamton Shoppers Await Construction of New Parking Garage

Now that the old city-owned parking facility on Water Street has been torn down, people who shop, work and live in downtown Binghamton are looking forward to the new garage. Workers from Gorick Construction began the massive demolition project at site next to Boscov's department store a couple of days after Christmas.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Concrete Risers Installed for Union-Endicott Stadium Makeover Job

The reconstruction project of Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School is moving forward, but plenty of work remains to be done over the next month. Demolition work of the existing bleachers behind the school on East Main Street in Endicott began just after graduation ceremonies were held in the stadium in late June.
ENDICOTT, NY
