Dallas police end search for a critical missing woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police were searching for a critical missing person on Monday. Helen Valdez was last seen on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Around 6 p.m. the same day, police said she was found safe.Valdez was seen on foot, heading in an unknown direction. She may be confused and in need of help. Police describe Valdez as a 73-year-old White female. She is 5'2", 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon v-neck shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 161702-2022.
Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police

IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
Man injured in shooting near Fort Worth rodeo event, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly started with a fight at an amateur rodeo event in Fort Worth. Police said an on-duty officer was in the parking lot at the Central Division patrol office when they were approached by a man with a gunshot wound. That was at about 2 a.m. on Monday.
Four years since Botham Jean's death

Former Dallas officer Amber Guyger is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Jean in 2018. Her appeal on her conviction and sentencing was denied in March 2022.
Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room

DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
Second Youth Officer Arrested for Excessive Force

A second juvenile correctional officer was charged earlier this week with allegedly using excessive force against a youth in custody at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas County. Former Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) supervision officer Michael Leopold Richards, Jr. turned himself over to the Dallas County Sheriff’s...
Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase

Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path

Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
Police officer injured in southeastern Dallas crash

DALLAS — An officer was involved in a car crash in southeast Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near North Jim Miller Road and Lake June Road, Dallas Police told WFAA. According to the department, an officer was traveling southbound on N. Jim Miller when a driver...
