Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas MavericksAdrian HolmanDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Dallas police end search for a critical missing woman
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police were searching for a critical missing person on Monday. Helen Valdez was last seen on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Around 6 p.m. the same day, police said she was found safe.Valdez was seen on foot, heading in an unknown direction. She may be confused and in need of help. Police describe Valdez as a 73-year-old White female. She is 5'2", 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon v-neck shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 161702-2022.
fox4news.com
Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police
IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
Man injured in shooting near Fort Worth rodeo event, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly started with a fight at an amateur rodeo event in Fort Worth. Police said an on-duty officer was in the parking lot at the Central Division patrol office when they were approached by a man with a gunshot wound. That was at about 2 a.m. on Monday.
WFAA
Four years since Botham Jean's death
Former Dallas officer Amber Guyger is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Jean in 2018. Her appeal on her conviction and sentencing was denied in March 2022.
fox4news.com
'Game Changer': The technology helping Fort Worth police track down criminals
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are giving credit to a new camera system for helping tip them off to potential criminals. The Flock camera system started out as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but police nationwide now use the cameras for a specific purpose: scanning license plates.
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
Fight in parking lot leads to deadly shooting in southwestern Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening at a Dallas apartment complex. According to the police department, officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road. When they got there, officers said they found 25-year-old Juan Romero shot in an apartment.
fox4news.com
Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room
DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
dallasexpress.com
Second Youth Officer Arrested for Excessive Force
A second juvenile correctional officer was charged earlier this week with allegedly using excessive force against a youth in custody at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas County. Former Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) supervision officer Michael Leopold Richards, Jr. turned himself over to the Dallas County Sheriff’s...
wtaw.com
Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment
A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
dallasexpress.com
Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase
Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path
Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police
A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
Texas Woman Claims She Was Baptizing Her Husband Not Attempting to Drown Him
We will have to see if that holds up in court. Looks like Denton police had a very interesting call a few weeks ago. Back on August 16th, a call came in about a woman holding a man under the water behind the Denton Municipal Electric facility. There's a creek that runs behind the building and the caller believed the man was dead.
sungazette.news
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical
On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
fox4news.com
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
Police officer injured in southeastern Dallas crash
DALLAS — An officer was involved in a car crash in southeast Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near North Jim Miller Road and Lake June Road, Dallas Police told WFAA. According to the department, an officer was traveling southbound on N. Jim Miller when a driver...
WFAA
