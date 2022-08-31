After one scrubbed launched attempt this week, NASA’s return to the Moon is scheduled for this Saturday – and you can watch this slice of history live right here. The mission is the maiden voyage of the Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket ever built; and the Orion spacecraft, which is being tested to guarantee future astronauts' safety with the goal of sending humans back to the Moon in just a few years' time.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO