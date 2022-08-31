Read full article on original website
IFLScience
NASA's Artemis I Will Make History This Weekend – Here’s How To Watch Live
After one scrubbed launched attempt this week, NASA’s return to the Moon is scheduled for this Saturday – and you can watch this slice of history live right here. The mission is the maiden voyage of the Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket ever built; and the Orion spacecraft, which is being tested to guarantee future astronauts' safety with the goal of sending humans back to the Moon in just a few years' time.
IFLScience
Incredible Remastered Apollo Moon Photos Reveal Details Like We’ve Never Seen
In a frozen vault, under lock and key at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, sit 35,000 original photos from NASA’s historic Apollo Moon missions. For the first time in 50 years, these photos have been restored, pixel by pixel, to reveal these iconic images as we’ve never seen them before.
IFLScience
Death In Space: Here’s What Would Happen To Our Bodies
As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility, there could come a time when we are travelling to other planets for holidays, or perhaps even to live. Commercial space company Blue Origin has already started sending paying customers on sub-orbital flights. And Elon Musk hopes to start a base on Mars with his firm SpaceX.
IFLScience
Quantum Matter Is Being Studied At A Temperature 3 Billion Times Colder Than Deep Space
A team of Japanese and US physicists has pushed thousands of Ytterbium atoms to just within a billionth of a degree above absolute zero to understand how matter behaves at these extreme temperatures. The approach treats the atoms as fermions, the type of particles like electrons and protons, that cannot end up in the so-called fifth state of matter at those extreme temperatures: a Bose-Einstein Condensate.
IFLScience
Infrared Light Used To Power Device Through The Air Over 30 Meters
Scientists have worked out how to use an infrared laser to charge devices at a distance. The system can deliver up to 400 milliwatts of power up to a distance of 30 meters (100 feet). That amount of power is sufficient to charge small sensors and other tech, and with developments, it could be possible to charge mobile devices too.
IFLScience
Satellite Images Reveal Pakistan Flood Devastation As One-Third Of Country Is Underwater
This year Pakistan has experienced some of the most extreme weather events of the unfolding climate crisis. The region experienced a record-breaking heatwave in the spring, with areas reaching 47°C (116.6°F), followed by the worst flooding it's seen in a decade. One-third of the country, an area equivalent to the state of Colorado or half the size of France, is currently underwater, according to its climate minister, as these eye-opening satellite images show.
IFLScience
Scientists Uncover New Kind Of Synapse Between The “Tiny Hairs” On Brain Cells
Scientists from the Janelia Campus at Howard Hughes Medical Institute have made a surprising discovery, and it might help explain how brain cells communicate long-term changes to each other. Their findings, reported in the journal Cell, describe a new synapse between axons and primary cilia – hair-like structures present on different cell types including neurons.
IFLScience
Batteries Made From Crabs And Lobsters Could Be The Future Of Renewable Energy
It’s one of the weirder laws of nature: everything eventually ends up as crabs. And in this modern age, it seems nature is moving with the times – because the next thing to get crabby might just be your e-vehicle. “Rechargeable aqueous Zn [zinc] metal battery is promising...
IFLScience
Carbon Dioxide In 2021 Hit Concentrations Not Seen In A Million Years
The 32nd annual State of the Climate report has been released, and it is extremely troubling news. In 2021, carbon dioxide and methane reached record highs, Earth continued to warm, and sea levels continued to rise. Despite being a La Niña year, which lowers sea surface temperatures, about 57 percent of the ocean surface experienced at least one heatwave.
IFLScience
We May Know What Killed Off Australia’s Giant Extinct “Demon Ducks Of Doom”
Bones of the extinct Dromornis stirtoni, probably the largest bird that ever lived, have revealed the fatal weakness that destroyed their descendants 7 million years later – they took too long to breed. Before they died out around 50,00 years ago, Australia once hosted birds as much as four...
