ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

"Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box," Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies after falling off Manhattan building

UNION, N.J. (AP) — Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, has died, the company confirmed on Sunday. The company said Arnal died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead in the scene and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. Police said an investigation was ongoing.
MANHATTAN, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
118K+
Followers
125K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy