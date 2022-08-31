ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market

A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
Missing person reported out of Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post. They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County. Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. […]
These Creatures Have Invaded Kentucky and They Are Tough to Control [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
THP: Hawkins County motorcycle crash injures two

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into […]
