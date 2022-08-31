Read full article on original website
Related
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
WKYT 27
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farm and Dairy
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market
A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
wnky.com
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
WKYT 27
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We typically don’t think about snow, in August, but did you know, that the weather, in August, could indicate how many days of snow we see this winter?. Foggy weather isn’t uncommon in Central and Eastern Kentucky, but it could be a predictor of how...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
FEMA representatives share rebuilding resources in Breathitt County
FEMA representatives Ace Hardware say that they've been able to help as many as 80 people per day for the last 30 days.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
55-year-old woman missing from Pikeville, KSP investigating
Rebecca Slone was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and white tennis shoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
Missing person reported out of Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post. They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County. Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. […]
Why FEMA denied funds to help EKY flood victim rebuild
"When FEMA said no it knocked the breath out of me, I thought what are they doing?" James Deaton said.
Stabbing in downtown Barbourville puts 2 schools in hard lockdown
A Barbourville man was arrested in connection to a stabbing that placed two Knox County schools in lockdown Wednesday.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
These Creatures Have Invaded Kentucky and They Are Tough to Control [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
thelevisalazer.com
JOHNSON COUNTY GRAND JURY PRODUCES ELEVEN INDICTMENTS AGAINST TEN PEOPLE IN AUGUST SESSIONS
AUGUST 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. A Johnson County grand jury on Wednesday, August 17, has returned eleven (11) indictments against ten (10) individuals, including that of a case of a Paintsville, KY. man following a January 15, 2022 incident in which he allegedly climbed through a family’s window and raped a teenage girl.
THP: Hawkins County motorcycle crash injures two
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into […]
Comments / 0