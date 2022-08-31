Read full article on original website
New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss won't be 'afraid of picking a fight' with Biden, experts say
New United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss is likely to take a more forceful approach to British foreign policy — including with the U.S. — at a time of major geopolitical upheaval, experts tell Fox News Digital. Truss, an experienced Conservative Party official who's currently the foreign secretary,...
Russian troops in Ukraine facing 'morale and discipline' issues due to problems with pay, UK says
Russian forces in Ukraine are suffering from "morale and discipline issues" that are at least partly due to problems with their compensation, the UK Ministry of Defense said. The Russian side has taken heavy losses more than six months into their invasion, prompting Putin last month to order an increase in the number of military forces by 137,000 to about 1.15 million.
Russia bans Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, more US senators from entering country
Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that it has now added actors Sean Penn, Ben Stiller and six additional U.S. senators to its growing list of public figures who are now banned from entering the country. The move comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted 194 days. "The...
Taiwan offers to send emergency responders to China after devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake
The government of Taiwan has offered to send emergency responders to aid rescue efforts in China after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake devastated the country's southwestern Sichuan province Monday. Taiwan's offer is the first olive branch extended by either country amid weeks of heightened tensions and live-fire military exercises. Taiwanese President...
Biden ignores China's infiltration of US universities
As Washington grapples with security threats associated with China’s military modernization and brinkmanship in the Indo-Pacific, it has taken its eyes off subtler threats closer to home. One such threat is Beijing’s infiltration of American educational institutions. The best-known example of this decades-long campaign are the notorious Confucius...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Andy McCarthy: Trump special master victory a potential 'explosive ruling' if it holds
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy sounded off Monday over a federal judge granting Donald Trump's request for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago, telling "Fox News Live" the Justice Department assumed the former president only had attorney-client privilege and not executive privilege as well. ANDY MCCARTHY:...
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
NYT columnist says Biden admin 'running a political operation,' using 'threat to democracy' as 'leverage'
New York Times columnist Ross Douthat argued on Saturday that the Biden administration doesn't believe there is a real threat to democracy and that the president was using the "threat" as "leverage" with swing voters. "You may believe that American democracy is threatened as at no point since the Civil...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Watergate reporter hits Biden speech for ‘deeply partisan tone:’ ‘Lost opportunity’
Carl Bernstein, one of the two reporters who exposed the Watergate scandal, criticized President Biden’s recent speech as "deeply partisan" during a Friday night interview on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360. While Bernstein did say he agreed with the beginning of it, he later suggested that Biden’s speech had...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns of 'radiation disaster' ahead of IAEA mission report on Zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy warned against the continued threat of a "radiation disaster" at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as a U.N. team prepares to release a report on the station’s condition Tuesday. Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other of targeting the plant in a barrage...
Biden called out for 'disastrous start to the Labor Day campaign'
Hugh Hewitt weighed in on President Biden's campaign agenda on "Special Report." HUGH HEWITT: I think it's face-plant after face-plant, Bret. We go back to the "semi-fascist" slur. Then we go forward to the student loan bailout, and then we go forward to the red setting, the red wedding speech,...
MSNBC host calls for Trump to be prosecuted, calls U.S. outlier for not jailing former leaders
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan finds it "uniquely American" that former presidents aren’t regularly prosecuted after leaving the White House but appeared hopeful that former President Trump could face charges to break the pattern. "Speaking as a relatively new citizen to this country, one thing that is uniquely American about...
New York Times' Paul Krugman insists 'Bidenomics' have benefited American workers with 'huge employment boom'
Liberal New York Times columnist Paul Krugman continued to defend President Biden at every turn, arguing on Monday that "Bidenomics" has benefited American workers. Krugman, who was mocked last month for claiming the economy is experiencing a "Biden boom" despite record 40-year-high inflation, penned a column published Monday headlined, "Has Bidenomics Been Good for Workers?"
White House’s ‘conscious decision’ to use Marines at Biden speech called ‘unwise’ by military scholars: WaPo
The Washington Post reported that the use of two Marines in the background of President Biden's campaign-style speech Thursday was intentional, in a move civil-military scholars called "unwise." Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe revealed in a Friday report, titled "Marines at Biden speech prompt debate about politicizing the military," that...
Trump, Dobbs decision giving Democrats a 'shot' in the midterms, argues Washington Post editorial board member
A Washington Post editorial board member argued on Monday that former President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade are giving Democrats a "shot" in the midterms. "On the Democratic side, the big reveal turned out to be that the party isn’t as dead as...
Washington Post’s Max Boot gushes over 'smart' Biden singling out MAGA Republicans
The Washington Post’s Max Boot gushed over Joe Biden’s recent successes and praised the "smart" president for singling out MAGA Republicans in an effort to divide them from the rest of the GOP. The Labor Day column began by touting Biden’s legislative wins, meant to "stimulate the economy,"...
Biden again attacks 'MAGA' GOP members of Congress, 'full of anger, violence and hate,' in Labor Day speech
President Biden on Monday attacked "MAGA" GOP members of Congress in a Labor Day speech in Wisconsin as the president steps up his broadsides against Republicans ahead of the midterms. "I want to be very clear up front, not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that...
