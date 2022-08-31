ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox News

Russian troops in Ukraine facing 'morale and discipline' issues due to problems with pay, UK says

Russian forces in Ukraine are suffering from "morale and discipline issues" that are at least partly due to problems with their compensation, the UK Ministry of Defense said. The Russian side has taken heavy losses more than six months into their invasion, prompting Putin last month to order an increase in the number of military forces by 137,000 to about 1.15 million.
Fox News

Biden ignores China's infiltration of US universities

As Washington grapples with security threats associated with China’s military modernization and brinkmanship in the Indo-Pacific, it has taken its eyes off subtler threats closer to home. One such threat is Beijing’s infiltration of American educational institutions. The best-known example of this decades-long campaign are the notorious Confucius...
Fox News

New York Times' Paul Krugman insists 'Bidenomics' have benefited American workers with 'huge employment boom'

Liberal New York Times columnist Paul Krugman continued to defend President Biden at every turn, arguing on Monday that "Bidenomics" has benefited American workers. Krugman, who was mocked last month for claiming the economy is experiencing a "Biden boom" despite record 40-year-high inflation, penned a column published Monday headlined, "Has Bidenomics Been Good for Workers?"
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

