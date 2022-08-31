Read full article on original website
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID-19?
According to the CDC, mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. If you test negative on a rapid antigen test, make sure to get tested again a few days later to ensure you don’t get a false negative. Experts recommend...
Eat a Lot of Salt? Protect Your Heart With Potassium-Rich Foods
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women in the United States. A new study found that women who ate a high-sodium diet got heart health benefits from upping their intake of potassium-rich foods, especially when it came to blood pressure. Even if you’re eating more potassium, you...
When Can I Get My Second Booster Shot?
The bivalent boosters are expected to have wider eligibility and be recommended for everyone. The Biden administration has already secured more than 170 million doses of the bivalent vaccines and may start rollout in late fall or early winter. Those who are eligible for second boosters now are encouraged to...
Where to Find Affordable COVID Tests After the Free Kits Are Gone
The federal program allowing people to order free COVID rapid tests from the government will end on September 2 due to lack of Congressional funding. For now, insurance providers must cover up to eight free tests per plan member per month. Even without health insurance, there are still several ways...
Don’t Rely on Amazon for Legitimate Supplements, Study Finds
A new study found that of a small sample of immune-boosting supplements purchased on Amazon, more than half of the products’ contents were not reflected accurately on the facts label. When you’re choosing supplements, look for those that are third-party tested or have a Good Manufacturing Practices certification. That...
A New Way to Destroy Forever Chemicals
PFAS, also called forever chemicals, accumulate in the environment and body and can seriously damage health over time. A new study found a way to break down certain kinds of PFAS in a low-energy, cost-effective way. The new approach uses a mix of soap and a well-known solvent to degrade...
WHO Rules Out 2 Drugs as COVID Treatments
The WHO no longer recommends a drug called colchicine to treat COVID-19. It also no longer recommends the use of fluvoxamine for COVID-19, except in clinical trials. There's insufficient evidence that the drugs are of any benefit when it comes to reducing the risk of severe infection or hospitalization from COVID.
Study Determines Which Type of Fiber Is Best for Constipation
Using a fiber supplement daily can help treat chronic constipation, according to a review and meta-analysis of 16 clinical trials. The optimal dose of fiber supplement is more than 10 grams per day, with psyllium and pectin supplements being more effective than other types of fiber. If you’re going to...
The FDA Approved the First Online Vision Test. What Can It Do?
The FDA approved an at-home visual acuity test for people to evaluate their vision online. This test will allow people to renew their prescriptions if they’ve had a comprehensive eye exam recently and know that their vision hasn’t changed. It’s not a replacement for an in-person routine eye...
Is Intermittent Fasting Right for You?
Intermittent fasting (IF) is one of the most popular eating patterns among Americans who follow a diet or eating pattern. IF doesn’t restrict what you can eat, only when you can eat. Some studies have shown that IF can help manage weight, reduce blood pressure, and lower cholesterol, but...
Should You Worry About the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly?
If you see a spotted lanternfly, squish or stomp it. That has been the advice of agriculture departments across the northeastern United States as this invasive insect species threatens crops and trees. Spotted lanternflies (Lycorma delicatula) don’t hurt humans or animals. But scientists say these bugs could have devastating effects...
Can an App Improve Tinnitus?
A mobile digital therapy app worked better at improving tinnitus than conventional treatment methods, according to a new clinical trial. The mobile therapy is designed to teach the brain to defocus on noises only people with tinnitus can hear. Using a digital phone app for tinnitus treatment may help in...
What Is a Bivalent Vaccine?
The next step of the COVID-19 booster rollout will involve a “bivalent” vaccine that targets the ever-evolving Omicron variant. The vaccine isn’t here yet, but will likely be available in the fall. What is a bivalent vaccine? And how is it different from current boosters?. Bivalent Vaccines...
Word of the Week: Placebo
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. What it means: A treatment or substance with no real medicine in it. Where it comes from: From Latin, placebo, "I shall please" Where you might see or hear it: When researchers are testing a new treatment, they...
Polio in the U.S.: What You Need to Know
In mid-July 2022, the New York State Department of Health identified a case of polio in a person living in Rockland County who had not been vaccinated. The 20-year-old man developed paralytic polio. He likely got the virus from someone who had been vaccinated with the oral polio vaccine, which is not used in the United States anymore.
Research Is Mixed on the Benefits of Vitamin D Supplements. Should You Still Take Them?
Vitamin D supplements did not significantly reduce fracture risk for healthy older adults, a new study found. Researchers from the study said health providers should stop recommending vitamin D supplements as other trials have shown that they don’t prevent major diseases or extend life. Some experts say they’d continue...
Is Paxlovid Less Effective for Adults Under 65?
A study in Israel found that Paxlovid may not reduce the risks of hospitalization and death in people younger than 65. The study evaluated very few participants who are at high risk, and younger adults are on average less likely to be severely ill from COVID-19. The antiviral treatment can...
FDA Authorizes Updated Moderna and Pfizer Booster Shots
Federal regulators authorized Pfizer's and Moderna's reformulated booster vaccines. The updated booster shots can protect against the original COVID-19 strain as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants. The shots could be doled out shortly after Labor Day if the CDC director signs off on the recommendation. The Food...
