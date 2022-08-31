ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verywell Health

When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID-19?

According to the CDC, mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. If you test negative on a rapid antigen test, make sure to get tested again a few days later to ensure you don’t get a false negative. Experts recommend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

When Can I Get My Second Booster Shot?

The bivalent boosters are expected to have wider eligibility and be recommended for everyone. The Biden administration has already secured more than 170 million doses of the bivalent vaccines and may start rollout in late fall or early winter. Those who are eligible for second boosters now are encouraged to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Verywell Health

A New Way to Destroy Forever Chemicals

PFAS, also called forever chemicals, accumulate in the environment and body and can seriously damage health over time. A new study found a way to break down certain kinds of PFAS in a low-energy, cost-effective way. The new approach uses a mix of soap and a well-known solvent to degrade...
SCIENCE
Verywell Health

WHO Rules Out 2 Drugs as COVID Treatments

The WHO no longer recommends a drug called colchicine to treat COVID-19. It also no longer recommends the use of fluvoxamine for COVID-19, except in clinical trials. There's insufficient evidence that the drugs are of any benefit when it comes to reducing the risk of severe infection or hospitalization from COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Verywell Health

Study Determines Which Type of Fiber Is Best for Constipation

Using a fiber supplement daily can help treat chronic constipation, according to a review and meta-analysis of 16 clinical trials. The optimal dose of fiber supplement is more than 10 grams per day, with psyllium and pectin supplements being more effective than other types of fiber. If you’re going to...
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Is Intermittent Fasting Right for You?

Intermittent fasting (IF) is one of the most popular eating patterns among Americans who follow a diet or eating pattern. IF doesn’t restrict what you can eat, only when you can eat. Some studies have shown that IF can help manage weight, reduce blood pressure, and lower cholesterol, but...
DIETS
Verywell Health

Should You Worry About the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly?

If you see a spotted lanternfly, squish or stomp it. That has been the advice of agriculture departments across the northeastern United States as this invasive insect species threatens crops and trees. Spotted lanternflies (Lycorma delicatula) don’t hurt humans or animals. But scientists say these bugs could have devastating effects...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Verywell Health

Can an App Improve Tinnitus?

A mobile digital therapy app worked better at improving tinnitus than conventional treatment methods, according to a new clinical trial. The mobile therapy is designed to teach the brain to defocus on noises only people with tinnitus can hear. Using a digital phone app for tinnitus treatment may help in...
CELL PHONES
Verywell Health

What Is a Bivalent Vaccine?

The next step of the COVID-19 booster rollout will involve a “bivalent” vaccine that targets the ever-evolving Omicron variant. The vaccine isn’t here yet, but will likely be available in the fall. What is a bivalent vaccine? And how is it different from current boosters?. Bivalent Vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Verywell Health

Word of the Week: Placebo

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. What it means: A treatment or substance with no real medicine in it. Where it comes from: From Latin, placebo, "I shall please" Where you might see or hear it: When researchers are testing a new treatment, they...
SCIENCE
Verywell Health

Polio in the U.S.: What You Need to Know

In mid-July 2022, the New York State Department of Health identified a case of polio in a person living in Rockland County who had not been vaccinated. The 20-year-old man developed paralytic polio. He likely got the virus from someone who had been vaccinated with the oral polio vaccine, which is not used in the United States anymore.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Verywell Health

Is Paxlovid Less Effective for Adults Under 65?

A study in Israel found that Paxlovid may not reduce the risks of hospitalization and death in people younger than 65. The study evaluated very few participants who are at high risk, and younger adults are on average less likely to be severely ill from COVID-19. The antiviral treatment can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

FDA Authorizes Updated Moderna and Pfizer Booster Shots

Federal regulators authorized Pfizer's and Moderna's reformulated booster vaccines. The updated booster shots can protect against the original COVID-19 strain as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants. The shots could be doled out shortly after Labor Day if the CDC director signs off on the recommendation. The Food...
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

