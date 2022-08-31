CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off with some fairly thick clouds across much of the area this morning. These clouds are drifting southwest very slowly and we should get breaks throughout the day. This should lead to highs into the mid-70s. With dew points in the lower 60s today, we’ll feel just a touch of humidity but this is overall a pretty good pattern. Plan on more of the same for Labor Day. Looking ahead to the week, plan on quiet weather conditions as a high pressure system sits to our northeast and a low pressure system stalls to our southeast.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO