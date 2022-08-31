Read full article on original website
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is almost, which means that spooky season is also just around the corner. And while we’ve got a couple of good Halloween-adjacent options for our September rundown, there are plenty of other great movies hitting Netflix this month, including a bunch of original films that look absolutely incredible — including a long-in-the-works Marilyn Monroe biopic and the new film from French director Romain Gavras.
Taylor Swift to Present ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at TIFF
Taylor Swift is taking “All Too Well: The Short Film” on tour to the Toronto International Film Festival, where she will appear in conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey before screening the film in 35mm for the first time ever. The “In Conversation With…” event will take place...
Colman Domingo Praises Zendaya After ‘Euphoria’ Guest Actor Emmy Win: ‘She’s an Incredible Scene Partner’
In a standout night for HBO’s “Euphoria” at the Creative Arts Emmy on Sept. 4, it was an especially joyous one for actor Colman Domingo, who scored his first major industry win for his moving turn as teeenager Rue’s (Zendaya) patient sponsor Ali on the controversial drama.
‘The Whale’ Film Review: Darren Aronofsky Handles a Heavyset Character With a Heavy Hand
Before you ever see Charlie, you hear his voice. It’s warm and inquisitive, soft spoken, probing, and utterly alive — even as it emanates from a black box, a dark void on a web conference where his video feed should be. A college instructor teaching persuasive writing, Charlie gives his classes in absentia, appearing before his students as a missing image on a Brady Bunch–like grid, the center of attention and already gone. Try and spot the motif.
‘Monica’ Film Review: Trace Lysette and Patricia Clarkson Find Aching Truth in Hushed Family Drama
The first shot of writer-director Andrea Pallaoro’s “Monica” shows the eponymous heroine (Trace Lysette) in what looks like a tanning bed as the New Order song “Bizarre Love Triangle” plays on the soundtrack. The aspect ratio this movie is shot in is unusually narrow, and this aids the sense that Lysette’s Monica feels both isolated and trapped.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
How ‘Bolivar’ Writer-Director Nell Teare Explored Grief in Her Debut Feature Film (Exclusive Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: The twisty drama, shot on film during the COVID pandemic, proved a true labor of love for all involved. Loss is something just about any audience member can relate to, but it’s not necessarily something that everyone can mine for art. Nell Teare, the writer-director-star of the indie film “Bolivar,” faced this challenge head on in telling the story of Maggie (Teare), a professor trying to resume her career and family life after a crushing personal tragedy and divorce. She stifles her sadness by downing glasses of wine and managing a one-night stand with Jake, a bartender (Chris Petrovski) who gets pulled into her increasingly odd behavior.
‘Empire of Light’ Film Review: Sam Mendes’ Love Letter to Cinema Lacks Focus
For a movie that’s supposed to be a love letter to cinema, among other things, it’s surprising how little the magic of movies genuinely registers as a vibe in Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light,” a frustratingly uneven and often meandering period drama written by Mendes, loosely drawing remembrances from his own formative years.
‘The Ghost of Richard Harris’ Review: Larger-Than-Life Actor Remembered Ruefully and Gratefully
The word “legendary” gets tossed around pretty easily when discussing important actors, but there’s a huge difference between starring in a lot of important movies, and starring in a lot of movies while leaving everyone you ever met with an epic, semi-fantastical tale about how incredibly drunk you got.
John Williams Debuts New Theme From ‘Indiana Jones 5’ for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Character (Video)
Much of “Indiana Jones 5” remains under wraps, but a sneak peek at the new film has arrived from none other than Oscar-winning composer John Wililams, who unveiled a new musical theme for the movie at a concert in Los Angeles on Friday. Williams – who has scored...
How ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Filmmakers Used Satire and Documentary to Examine Truth
Growing up in southern Black megachurch culture in Atlanta, GA, identical twins and filmmakers Adamma and Adanne Ebo saw both the beauty and the messiness within the complex community — enough to inspire a satirical comedy years later, they tell TheWrap in a spoilery interview about the resulting film and its themes.
Adele Wins Emmy, Only Needs a Tony to EGOT
Tonight, Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special, “One Night Only.” She is now just one little Tony award away from joining the illustrious EGOT club. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and only 17 people can claim the status, including...
‘A Compassionate Spy’ Film Review: Steve James Doc Examines a WWII Scientist’s Moral Espionage
Arriving at a fateful time in the history of handling top secrets, “Hoop Dreams” filmmaker Steve James’s new documentary “A Compassionate Spy” aims to suggest that not all disloyalty is so clear-cut. Though James couldn’t have foreseen the country being gripped by speculation about the...
Nathan Lane Finally Wins Emmy on Historic 7th Try, for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Seven proved to be lucky indeed for stage, screen and TV vet Nathan Lane, who at long last won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 4 for his turn as a food magnate embroiled in a murder mystery with his Deaf son (James Caverly) in Hulu’s series “Only Murders in the Building.”
‘House of Hammer’ Review: Armie Hammer Docuseries Is a Horrifying Dive Into a Dark Family History
It almost feels too early for a documentary series about the abuse allegations against Armie Hammer. If you leave out the fact that much of the scandal takes place via texts and Instagram DMs, it feels like the kind of story we might learn decades later, perhaps in a harrowing season of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This” podcast. A rich and handsome movie star with a dark personal life? That’s most certainly not a new concept. Plus, there’s no ending yet. Despite many public accounts of his treatment of romantic partners, including accusations of rape, Armie Hammer is just selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, biding his time until an inevitable comeback attempt.
‘Good Trouble’ Star Zuri Adele Breaks Down That Finale and Teases What’s Next for Malika in Season 5
After struggling to balance her professional political career with her activism, Malika (Zuri Adele) finally rediscovers her voice in the “Good Trouble” Season 4 finale. In attending a protest to protect a community of unhoused folks from being displaced, she not only reignites her own passion for on-the-ground activism, she also encourages the city councilwoman she works for to take a stand as well. It’s a triumphant moment for Malika, who has been longing to be back on the front lines instead of sitting at a desk.
The New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie Is Not a Remake
Just because it’s called “Hellraiser,” don’t assume the latest entry in the long-running horror franchise is a remake of Clive Barker’s 1987 original. In fact, director David Bruckner bluntly shut down that train of thought when he discussed his upcoming film in an interview with EW: “This is not a remake,” explained the filmmaker. “I just didn’t think you could ever remake the original ‘Hellraiser.’ It’s too much its own thing and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers, because how do you top that?”
‘Stranger Things’ Music Supervisor Who Secured Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Wins Emmy
“Stranger Things” music supervisor Nora Felder emerged victorious at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys, winning Outstanding Music Supervision for the season 4 episode “Dear Billy,” the one that made a nearly 40-year-old Kate Bush song a hit again. In her acceptance speech, Felder gave a special thanks to Bush (and Metallica, whose music also appeared in season 4).
Creative Arts Emmys: ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Squid Game’ Among Big Winners on Night 2
“Stranger Things” and “Squid Game” were among the big winners on Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys. The Creative Arts Emmys, which honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in various television program genres, guest performances and exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories, were held in Downtown Los Angeles, at the Microsoft Theater.
