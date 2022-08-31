ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022

Fall is almost, which means that spooky season is also just around the corner. And while we’ve got a couple of good Halloween-adjacent options for our September rundown, there are plenty of other great movies hitting Netflix this month, including a bunch of original films that look absolutely incredible — including a long-in-the-works Marilyn Monroe biopic and the new film from French director Romain Gavras.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Taylor Swift to Present ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at TIFF

Taylor Swift is taking “All Too Well: The Short Film” on tour to the Toronto International Film Festival, where she will appear in conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey before screening the film in 35mm for the first time ever. The “In Conversation With…” event will take place...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Whale’ Film Review: Darren Aronofsky Handles a Heavyset Character With a Heavy Hand

Before you ever see Charlie, you hear his voice. It’s warm and inquisitive, soft spoken, probing, and utterly alive — even as it emanates from a black box, a dark void on a web conference where his video feed should be. A college instructor teaching persuasive writing, Charlie gives his classes in absentia, appearing before his students as a missing image on a Brady Bunch–like grid, the center of attention and already gone. Try and spot the motif.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Lars Eidinger
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Raffey Cassidy
Person
Don Delillo
Person
Don Cheadle
TheWrap

‘Monica’ Film Review: Trace Lysette and Patricia Clarkson Find Aching Truth in Hushed Family Drama

The first shot of writer-director Andrea Pallaoro’s “Monica” shows the eponymous heroine (Trace Lysette) in what looks like a tanning bed as the New Order song “Bizarre Love Triangle” plays on the soundtrack. The aspect ratio this movie is shot in is unusually narrow, and this aids the sense that Lysette’s Monica feels both isolated and trapped.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How ‘Bolivar’ Writer-Director Nell Teare Explored Grief in Her Debut Feature Film (Exclusive Video)

TheWrap Screening Series: The twisty drama, shot on film during the COVID pandemic, proved a true labor of love for all involved. Loss is something just about any audience member can relate to, but it’s not necessarily something that everyone can mine for art. Nell Teare, the writer-director-star of the indie film “Bolivar,” faced this challenge head on in telling the story of Maggie (Teare), a professor trying to resume her career and family life after a crushing personal tragedy and divorce. She stifles her sadness by downing glasses of wine and managing a one-night stand with Jake, a bartender (Chris Petrovski) who gets pulled into her increasingly odd behavior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#White Noise#Short Film#Film Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Adele Wins Emmy, Only Needs a Tony to EGOT

Tonight, Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special, “One Night Only.” She is now just one little Tony award away from joining the illustrious EGOT club. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and only 17 people can claim the status, including...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘House of Hammer’ Review: Armie Hammer Docuseries Is a Horrifying Dive Into a Dark Family History

It almost feels too early for a documentary series about the abuse allegations against Armie Hammer. If you leave out the fact that much of the scandal takes place via texts and Instagram DMs, it feels like the kind of story we might learn decades later, perhaps in a harrowing season of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This” podcast. A rich and handsome movie star with a dark personal life? That’s most certainly not a new concept. Plus, there’s no ending yet. Despite many public accounts of his treatment of romantic partners, including accusations of rape, Armie Hammer is just selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, biding his time until an inevitable comeback attempt.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Good Trouble’ Star Zuri Adele Breaks Down That Finale and Teases What’s Next for Malika in Season 5

After struggling to balance her professional political career with her activism, Malika (Zuri Adele) finally rediscovers her voice in the “Good Trouble” Season 4 finale. In attending a protest to protect a community of unhoused folks from being displaced, she not only reignites her own passion for on-the-ground activism, she also encourages the city councilwoman she works for to take a stand as well. It’s a triumphant moment for Malika, who has been longing to be back on the front lines instead of sitting at a desk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

The New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie Is Not a Remake

Just because it’s called “Hellraiser,” don’t assume the latest entry in the long-running horror franchise is a remake of Clive Barker’s 1987 original. In fact, director David Bruckner bluntly shut down that train of thought when he discussed his upcoming film in an interview with EW: “This is not a remake,” explained the filmmaker. “I just didn’t think you could ever remake the original ‘Hellraiser.’ It’s too much its own thing and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers, because how do you top that?”
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Stranger Things’ Music Supervisor Who Secured Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Wins Emmy

“Stranger Things” music supervisor Nora Felder emerged victorious at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys, winning Outstanding Music Supervision for the season 4 episode “Dear Billy,” the one that made a nearly 40-year-old Kate Bush song a hit again. In her acceptance speech, Felder gave a special thanks to Bush (and Metallica, whose music also appeared in season 4).
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Creative Arts Emmys: ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Squid Game’ Among Big Winners on Night 2

“Stranger Things” and “Squid Game” were among the big winners on Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys. The Creative Arts Emmys, which honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in various television program genres, guest performances and exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories, were held in Downtown Los Angeles, at the Microsoft Theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy