HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Many sports fans in Nebraska are excited about college football season —-particularly Husker football. Tickets to Nebraska Cornhusker games can be pricy and not everyone is not able to see the Huskers depending on their cable package. Saturday, the Lark in downtown Hastings held a viewing of Nebraska’s home opener against North Dakota along with a three dollar drink special.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO