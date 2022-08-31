Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
“Be the Light” Foundation to host Candlelight Vigil
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The “Be the Light” Foundation is hosting a Candlelight Vigil for Would Suicide Prevention Day at Ryder Park in Grand Island on Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. The event is meant to offer support and guidance to those who attend. The candlelight...
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
KSNB Local4
City and State Offices closed for Labor Day
HASTINGS-GRAND ISLAND-KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Public offices in the tri-cities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5th for the Labor Day holiday. In Kearney, all city and public offices and the public library are closed, but emergency services will still be available. In Grand Island, all city and public offices...
KSNB Local4
Children’s Museum present at State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Children’s Museum made a visit to the Nebraska State Fair this year. Kids were shown what the GICM has to offer and what their vision for the building looks like. Visitors to the exhibit saw their kids enjoy making buttons, foam dinosaurs, and other arts and craft.
KSNB Local4
Future Farmers of America helps guide youth on final day of state fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fairgrounds were loaded up with agriculture-related events again this year. Future Farmers of America exhibitors use this time to show off their skills and knowledge in livestock, craftsmanship, science and more. Nebraska State Fair FFA Show Supervisor Ryan Hassebrook told Local4 News it had...
KSNB Local4
Glenvil community celebrates 150 years
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - Many communities in central Nebraska are celebrating their town’s 150th anniversaries this year — Glenvil included. Glenvil residents held a parade down the main streets Saturday morning. Festivities also included a car and tractor show, a water fight, bingo, a cake walk and more.
KSNB Local4
Glenvil 150th Celebration
‘We Care For Kids’ raising awareness at the Nebraska State Fair. There’s a way people can have fun at the Nebraska State Fair while also learning about education for the kiddos with ‘We Care For Kids’. Hastings High School looking into possible cyberbullying incident. Updated: Sep....
KSNB Local4
First year of walk-around alcohol sales at the Nebraska State Fair almost in the books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several things made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair in 2022, including all new places you can take your adult beverages. Earlier this year, the Grand Island City Council approved a measure which allows people to carry open containers of alcohol anywhere on the fairgrounds.
KSNB Local4
Fiesta Latina at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the official start of Hispanic Heritage month a little over a week away, it was time to fiesta at the Nebraska State Fair. The Fiesta Latina event was held on the fairgrounds, featuring dancing, a car show, and tasty beverages. The event is meant to help celebrate Hispanic cultures all across the globe.
KSNB Local4
Hot, dry weather continues...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As the final summer holiday of the season winds down, the hot summer temperatures stay in place. Tuesday will see 90 degree heat become more widespread across central and eastern parts of the state, while western regions bake in upper 90 to 100 degree temperatures. The...
KSNB Local4
The Lark hosts Huskers tailgate
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Many sports fans in Nebraska are excited about college football season —-particularly Husker football. Tickets to Nebraska Cornhusker games can be pricy and not everyone is not able to see the Huskers depending on their cable package. Saturday, the Lark in downtown Hastings held a viewing of Nebraska’s home opener against North Dakota along with a three dollar drink special.
