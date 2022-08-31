Patriots sign Lil'Jordan Humphrey to practice squad

Patriots make moves to trim roster to 53 players 01:25

FOXBORO -- Lil'Jordan Humphrey did not make the Patriots' 53-man roster. But the wide receiver still has a spot in New England.

Humphrey is reportedly joining the Patriots' practice squad, according to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald . Humphrey was released on Tuesday despite an impressive showing in training camp and during the preseason.

Humphrey didn't sign with the Patriots until the middle of June, but he made an immediate impact on the field. He caught on quickly in training camp and played in all three preseason games, hauling in a team-high 13 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

But it wasn't just his preseason production that is appealing to New England. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Humphrey adds some serious size to the team's receiving corps, and he could also potentially help at tight end. That could become a position of need quickly, with only Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith making New England's 53-man roster.

Humphrey may be signing with the practice squad, but he might not be on there for long. The Patriots will have an open roster spot once they place injured receiver Tyquan Thornton on IR, and Humphrey could fill that spot.

The Patriots will announce their full 16-man practice squad sometime on Wednesday, but have reportedly added several former players -- and preseason standouts -- already. According to reports, linebackers Harvey Langi ( via The Providence Journal's Mark Daniels ) and Cameron McGrone ( via The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian ), defensive linemen Bill Murray ( via PFF's Doug Kyed ) and Jeremiah Pharms ( via Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson ), rookie offensive lineman Kody Russey ( from Daniels ), and tight end Jalen Wydermyer ( from Kyed ) have all signed to the Patriots' practice squad.

Veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell, undrafted rookie defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, and running backs J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris -- all of whom were released on Tuesday -- were spotted on the practice field in Foxboro on Wednesday, indicating that they have signed to the practice squad as well.