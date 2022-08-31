Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, KentuckyJC PhelpsMurray, KY
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in NovemberA.W. Naves
'I Want To Come Home' Missing Child Texts Her MomJeffery MacSouth Fulton, TN
Highway/Street Closures for Building Demolition in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, Aug. 10deacon920Mayfield, KY
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Power restored to over 1,000 people after morning fire at electric substation
PADUCAH, KY — A fire at an electric substation in Paducah has caused over 1,000 people to lose power, but crews should have the issue fixed shortly. The fire happened at a Jackson Purchase Energy corporation substation around 11:00 this morning. Several Local 6 Viewers reported seeing a smoke ring in the sky and hearing a loud noise in the mall area of Paducah when it occurred.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Georgia man killed in crash in Carter County, Mo. A Winston, Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Labor Day. Crash closes Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highway K is closed between County Road 600 and County Road 604.
KFVS12
National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships will be held at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah from Wednesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 17. The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts and USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports are hosting the event. The competition features the top...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear makes appointments to Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board
WEST KENTUCKY — The president of a Paducah utility contractor and the superintendent of Lyon County Schools have been appointed to serve of the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday appointed Murtco Inc. President Keith Murt of Paducah and Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans KY 303 closure starting Wednesday
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of KY 303 at the 1.5 mile marker in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5 mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced. The existing culvert will...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 69 now cleared
PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Police on site are planning to conduct a...
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky
Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
radionwtn.com
Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man
Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man and Elkton Man Sentenced To Probation For Defrauding Grain Elevator
A Princeton man and an Elkton man who pled guilty earlier this year to stealing over $350,000 from a Lyon County grain elevator company were sentenced to probation in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah late last month. 72-year-old Bobby Joe Merrick, of Princeton, and 61-year-old Gerald Kent Kingston, of Elkton,...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man, Crofton Man Plead Guilty to Federal Meth Distribution Charges
Three people arrested last year as part of a meth trafficking investigation by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police have entered guilty pleas in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah. 29-year-old Zachary White of Cadiz, 38-year-old William Cook of Crofton, and 38-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
thunderboltradio.com
Full Ballot for November Election
Weakley County’s November General Elections will have a heavy ballot this year. Five candidates seek the Dresden Mayor’s chair including incumbent Jeff Washburn, Mike Vernon, Mark Maddox, Brandi George, and Lyndal Dilday. Ten candidates are on the ballot for Dresden Alderman At-Large. Only three will be elected. Incumbents...
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
KFVS12
I-69 reopened at 35mm in Marshall Co. after multi-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 69 is open near the 35 mile marker after a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was cleared from the northbound lanes by 6:30 p.m. All lanes are open.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
wpsdlocal6.com
Barber retires after 6 decades
After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray collision leaves one injured
A two-vehicle accident in Murray on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Murray police responded to the accident at the intersection of 4th and Chestnut streets, where they learned 56-year-old David Garland of Murray had been struck by 30-year-old Patrick Davis of Dexter. Davis reportedly told authorities he had...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield traffic stop nets Wingo man on meth charge
A traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday led to a Wingo man's arrest on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle in Mayfield just before 9 pm, and performed a search after speaking with the occupants. Meth and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found during the search. The sheriff's office said a...
Comments / 0