New Wilmington, PA

WYTV.com

Local pastor chosen as diocese’s director of stewardship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocese announced a pastor as the new Director of Stewardship and Development on Friday. Rev. David J. Bonnar appointed Rev. John-Michael Lavell as the director as of September 1. These new duties will be an addition to his responsibilities as Vicar for Missionary Discipleship and Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Canfield.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Eastern Gateway Community College files complaint against the U.S. Department of Education

STEUBENVILLE AND YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) — On Friday, Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) filed a complaint against the U.S Department of Education (ED) regarding the Free College Benefit program. This complaint hopes to bring clarification for over thirty-one thousand students awaiting answers regarding future semesters at EGCC, with the Spring 2023 semester opening enrollment in […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Unique roses draw crowds at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBNF) – More color from the Canfield Fair to go along with the Purple Tent and the t-shirt booth. In fact, it’s right along Bishop Street too. This place is taking over the fair one rose at a time. A rainbow of colorful roses for sale...
CANFIELD, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Salem, OH
Education
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Wilmington, OH
City
New Wilmington, PA
Education
butlerradio.com

Big Band Music Comes To Missing Links

A number of local musicians will be teaming up for a big performance this holiday weekend. They’re calling themselves the “Malt and Hops Big Band” and they’ll be at Missing Links Brewery this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The group consists of local musicians, including...
BUTLER, PA
ysnlive.com

URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP. 2) WITH DAN REARDON

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- Coming off another impressive victory over Padua Franciscan 51-6, the Ursuline Irish head into another tough week, crossing the border to go play the Farrell. Steelers in Mercer County. The Steelers are coming off a season where they came up just. short of where Ursuline reached, falling in...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
WYTV.com

Mohawk investigation results. Will its football program continue?

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Lawrence County Prosecutor Joshua Lamacusa said Friday the investigation into hazing allegations within the Mowhawk football program has resulted in pending charges. Three juveniles are alleged to have committed acts of abuse against five victims — all members of the varsity football team.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Remembrance Rally to be Held this Week

September is suicide awareness month and a local group will be holding a gathering later this week to remember the lives lost to suicide. On Wednesday evening at Diamond Park, the Butler County Suicide Coalition will be holding a remembrance rally to support members of the community who have been affected by suicide.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
ysnlive.com

LYNCH AND THE IRISH PUT ON A SHOW

FARRELL PA- It was a hyped up showdown between two powerhouses from two different states on Saturday night. Ursuline made the short trip over the border to Farrell to test their skills. The game absolutely lived up to the billing as the two teams traded blows all the way to a 40-38 Ursuline win.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
d9and10sports.com

Farrell Drops Heartbreaker to Ursuline in Battle of Top Teams

FARRELL, Pa. – Farrell’s Kabron Smith was brought down for a sack on the final play of the game as Ursuline (Ohio) topped the Steelers in a heavyweight matchup, 40-38. Friday’s D10 Recaps • GM Defense Stifles LeBoeuf • Week 2 Scoreboard • Janocko gets 300th win • Friday’s D9 Recaps • Central Clarion Rallies Past Port.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

60-mile yard sale happening this weekend

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get some steps in and look for some deals this weekend. The 12th annual 60-mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut. Some homes registered online to be listed on the route map, others are setting up...
HUBBARD, OH

