Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor
The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday.
Local pastor chosen as diocese’s director of stewardship
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocese announced a pastor as the new Director of Stewardship and Development on Friday. Rev. David J. Bonnar appointed Rev. John-Michael Lavell as the director as of September 1. These new duties will be an addition to his responsibilities as Vicar for Missionary Discipleship and Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Canfield.
Eastern Gateway Community College files complaint against the U.S. Department of Education
STEUBENVILLE AND YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) — On Friday, Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) filed a complaint against the U.S Department of Education (ED) regarding the Free College Benefit program. This complaint hopes to bring clarification for over thirty-one thousand students awaiting answers regarding future semesters at EGCC, with the Spring 2023 semester opening enrollment in […]
Unique roses draw crowds at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBNF) – More color from the Canfield Fair to go along with the Purple Tent and the t-shirt booth. In fact, it’s right along Bishop Street too. This place is taking over the fair one rose at a time. A rainbow of colorful roses for sale...
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
Despite Sunday's severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on at the Canfield Fair.
Big Band Music Comes To Missing Links
A number of local musicians will be teaming up for a big performance this holiday weekend. They’re calling themselves the “Malt and Hops Big Band” and they’ll be at Missing Links Brewery this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The group consists of local musicians, including...
Details of Niles teachers’ improved 3-year contract
School continued in Niles on Thursday without any interruption. An agreement on a new teachers' contract was reached just before it expired at midnight.
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County.
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP. 2) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- Coming off another impressive victory over Padua Franciscan 51-6, the Ursuline Irish head into another tough week, crossing the border to go play the Farrell. Steelers in Mercer County. The Steelers are coming off a season where they came up just. short of where Ursuline reached, falling in...
Mohawk investigation results. Will its football program continue?
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Lawrence County Prosecutor Joshua Lamacusa said Friday the investigation into hazing allegations within the Mowhawk football program has resulted in pending charges. Three juveniles are alleged to have committed acts of abuse against five victims — all members of the varsity football team.
Remembrance Rally to be Held this Week
September is suicide awareness month and a local group will be holding a gathering later this week to remember the lives lost to suicide. On Wednesday evening at Diamond Park, the Butler County Suicide Coalition will be holding a remembrance rally to support members of the community who have been affected by suicide.
Chef Erik Hoover brings style to Trumbull County Fair, barbecue business
WARREN, Ohio — Erik Hoover is not your typical buyer at the Trumbull County Junior Fair. Yes, he’s wearing overalls. Yes, he has a can of chewing tobacco in his pocket and a spit cup handy. But that’s where the commonality ends. He’s got on bright white...
Look to the sky Friday at the fair
Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday.
LYNCH AND THE IRISH PUT ON A SHOW
FARRELL PA- It was a hyped up showdown between two powerhouses from two different states on Saturday night. Ursuline made the short trip over the border to Farrell to test their skills. The game absolutely lived up to the billing as the two teams traded blows all the way to a 40-38 Ursuline win.
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
Farrell Drops Heartbreaker to Ursuline in Battle of Top Teams
FARRELL, Pa. – Farrell’s Kabron Smith was brought down for a sack on the final play of the game as Ursuline (Ohio) topped the Steelers in a heavyweight matchup, 40-38. Friday’s D10 Recaps • GM Defense Stifles LeBoeuf • Week 2 Scoreboard • Janocko gets 300th win • Friday’s D9 Recaps • Central Clarion Rallies Past Port.
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
3 students charged after hazing allegations at Mohawk Area High School, football program to resume
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, the Mohawk Area High School band performed without its football team, just hours after the district and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office announced they had completed their hazing allegation investigation. Now, three students are being criminally charged. In a letter sent...
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse -- and woke up Friday with two.
60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get some steps in and look for some deals this weekend. The 12th annual 60-mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut. Some homes registered online to be listed on the route map, others are setting up...
