Baton Rouge, LA

Wichita Eagle

Photos and Video from Alabama Football’s First Practice of Texas Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football returned to practice on Monday afternoon in preparation for its upcoming matchup at Texas this weekend. The Crimson Tide practiced two hours outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields, sporting shells as is typical for Alabama's Monday practices. Weather conditions were partly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-80s and winds blowing approx. 4 m.p.h to the north-northeast.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

