Wichita Eagle
DeMarvion Overshown Reveals Why ‘It’s Been Hard’ to Downplay Longhorns vs. Alabama
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has been hearing the noise for months now. The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to Austin on Saturday, and now, there's no way around it. "It has been (hard to downplay it)," Overshown said. "That's the first question somebody asks you anytime they see...
Wichita Eagle
Photos and Video from Alabama Football’s First Practice of Texas Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football returned to practice on Monday afternoon in preparation for its upcoming matchup at Texas this weekend. The Crimson Tide practiced two hours outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields, sporting shells as is typical for Alabama's Monday practices. Weather conditions were partly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-80s and winds blowing approx. 4 m.p.h to the north-northeast.
