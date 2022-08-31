Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
How Parenting During the Infant and Toddler Years Can Affect Child Development
During the first years of life, a child’s brain develops rapidly. How you parent can directly affect your child’s development. Infants and toddlers require a lot from their parents to create an environment where their needs are met as they grow and develop. Parenting during these early years...
psychologytoday.com
How Adult Bullying Spreads to Children
Adult bullying of children can have a lasting negative effect on their mental and physical health. Researchers find elevated levels of cortisol, depression, and memory issues in bullied children. Teachers who bully children, in particular, can negatively change school culture, leading to the development of more bullying. Adults need to...
MedicalXpress
Children suffering adversity more likely to thrive when parents are emotionally supported
Emotional support for parents may bolster family resilience and help young children flourish despite adversity, according to a Rutgers study. "While exposure to adversity increases risks for children, we found that very often children who demonstrated positive signs of flourishing even after being exposed to negative life events, were raised by parents or caregivers who had access to their own supportive networks," said Lawrence C. Kleinman, the vice chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, who coauthored the study published in the Journal of Pediatrics Nursing with colleagues from Case Western Reserve University and the University of San Diego. "This finding about the importance of networks was true both for families who exhibited higher levels of resilience and lesser resilience."
CNBC
3 signs your kid has ADHD, according to a child psychologist
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known has ADHD, is a neurological disorder which affects a person's capacity to pay attention. It can affect a child's ability to succeed in school or fit in socially if not managed. However, it can also look like other disorders, says Irina Gorelik, a child psychologist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
creators.com
Finally, One Honest Doctor Comes Forward to Report the Death and Devastating Injuries Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccine
It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right — in numbers never seen in history.
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
survivornet.com
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
survivornet.com
‘Sun-Worshipping’ Texas Mom, 34, Left With Golfball-Sized Hole In Her Head, Blames Tanning Bed Use IN HER TEENS For Causing Her Skin Cancer
Mary Bentley, a mother of three, is thankful she’s kept up with her skin checks after having surgery to remove an area of skin about the size of a golfball due to melanoma. Now, she’s sharing her story to encourage others to protect their skin. Melanoma is a...
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
survivornet.com
Man, 71, Is Told His 18-Pound Tumor Is Inoperable, Then Has It Successfully Removed By Star Surgeon After Crucial Second Opinion
Ian Holden, 71, is clear of cancer after doctors discovered an 18-pound tumor deep in his abdomen and told him they were unable to remove it. Then he got a crucial second opinion. The survivor’s diagnosis was retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare tumor that develops in the body’s muscle, fat, and...
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
Comments / 1