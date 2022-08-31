ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psych Centra

How Parenting During the Infant and Toddler Years Can Affect Child Development

During the first years of life, a child’s brain develops rapidly. How you parent can directly affect your child’s development. Infants and toddlers require a lot from their parents to create an environment where their needs are met as they grow and develop. Parenting during these early years...
psychologytoday.com

How Adult Bullying Spreads to Children

Adult bullying of children can have a lasting negative effect on their mental and physical health. Researchers find elevated levels of cortisol, depression, and memory issues in bullied children. Teachers who bully children, in particular, can negatively change school culture, leading to the development of more bullying. Adults need to...
MedicalXpress

Children suffering adversity more likely to thrive when parents are emotionally supported

Emotional support for parents may bolster family resilience and help young children flourish despite adversity, according to a Rutgers study. "While exposure to adversity increases risks for children, we found that very often children who demonstrated positive signs of flourishing even after being exposed to negative life events, were raised by parents or caregivers who had access to their own supportive networks," said Lawrence C. Kleinman, the vice chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, who coauthored the study published in the Journal of Pediatrics Nursing with colleagues from Case Western Reserve University and the University of San Diego. "This finding about the importance of networks was true both for families who exhibited higher levels of resilience and lesser resilience."
CNBC

3 signs your kid has ADHD, according to a child psychologist

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known has ADHD, is a neurological disorder which affects a person's capacity to pay attention. It can affect a child's ability to succeed in school or fit in socially if not managed. However, it can also look like other disorders, says Irina Gorelik, a child psychologist...
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
survivornet.com

Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults

Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
