Emotional support for parents may bolster family resilience and help young children flourish despite adversity, according to a Rutgers study. "While exposure to adversity increases risks for children, we found that very often children who demonstrated positive signs of flourishing even after being exposed to negative life events, were raised by parents or caregivers who had access to their own supportive networks," said Lawrence C. Kleinman, the vice chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, who coauthored the study published in the Journal of Pediatrics Nursing with colleagues from Case Western Reserve University and the University of San Diego. "This finding about the importance of networks was true both for families who exhibited higher levels of resilience and lesser resilience."

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO