Middle East

Israel attacks Aleppo's airport with rockets -Syria's state news agency

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Israel targeted Aleppo's international airport with rockets, Syria's state news agency (SANA) said on Wednesday, citing a military source.

It added the strike only resulted in material damage after earlier reporting blasts were heard over the city.

No comment was immediately reported from the Israeli side.

