Israel attacks Aleppo's airport with rockets -Syria's state news agency

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Israel targeted Aleppo's international airport with rockets, Syria's state news agency (SANA) said on Wednesday, citing a military source.

It added the strike only resulted in material damage after earlier reporting blasts were heard over the city.

No comment was immediately reported from the Israeli side.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese

