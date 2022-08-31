Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Head Coach Talks Lightning Delays, Marriage and Arizona Wildcats
Mississippi State football opens the season. with a perfect 1-0 record after defeating Memphis, 49-23 on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium. Head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday to discuss the victory, lightning delays and wedding advice for newly engaged quarterback Chance Lovertich. Watch below to hear everything...
Wichita Eagle
Preview and Predictions: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
Clemson will kick off its 127th football season in school history in grand fashion on Labor Day as the Tigers travel to the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons for a prime-time ACC matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday, Sept. 5. Kickoff for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff...
Comments / 0