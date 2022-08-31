Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench
Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Loses hold of platoon role
Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Choi is sitting against a right-handed starting pitcher (Michael Wacha) for the third time in five matchups, signaling that he no longer has a hold on a strong-side platoon role. Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes should continue to cut into his opportunities to face right-handed pitching while Choi is holding down a lowly .391 OPS since the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury
Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Tweaks wrist in rehab game
Franco (wrist) felt something in his second at-bat Monday in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. No X-rays are needed and the team doesn't believe it to be a serious setback. It sounds like he is day-to-day to resume his rehab assignment. Durham...
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Retreats to bench Saturday
Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Although right-hander Clarke Schmidt is starting for the Yankees on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Harold Ramirez is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Paredes isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes returned to the lineup Friday against the Yankees but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Jonathan Aranda will take over at the keystone and bat third.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Launches third homer
Garrett went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in a 5-0 win over the Padres on Monday. Garrett continued his hot start to his big-league career, collecting his sixth multi-hit performance in his 10th game. He hit a solo homer off Steven Wilson in the seventh inning for his third major-league homer. Garrett is slashing .424/.424/.818 with seven extra-base hits, five RBI, seven runs and a stolen base through 33 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Bashes another long ball
McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Brewers on Sunday. McCarthy singled home a run in the sixth inning and provided additional insurance with a two-run shot to right off Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter. The 25-year-old has now homered in three of his last five contests, during which he's batted 6-for-19 with 10 RBI. McCarthy is slashing .288/.348/.464 with seven home runs, 40 runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 74 games this season.
CBS Sports
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Monday
Varsho isn't starting Monday against the Padres. Varsho homered in the last two games, going 3-for-7 with two homers, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout across that span. The 26-year-old will rest while Jake McCarthy draws the start in right field and bats sixth.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jonathan India: Exits Sunday's game
India was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies after fouling a pitch off his right knee, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. India fouled a pitch off his knee during the fifth inning and was unable to finish the plate appearance. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 25-year-old will have Monday's scheduled off day to recover before Tuesday's series opener versus the Cubs.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Resting Monday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers. The Rockies face a quick turnaround for the series opener with the Brewers, as the Labor Day contest begins at 4:10 p.m. ET following a doubleheader Sunday. Since Diaz caught in the second contest of the twin bill, he'll be getting a breather for the afternoon game after a night game. Brian Serven will replace him behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Inefficient three innings
Oviedo allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four across three scoreless innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Oviedo made his first start with the Pirates since being acquired at the trade deadline. He effectively limited runs and generated nine swinging strikes on 77 pitches. On the other hand, he also issued three walks and had 22 pitches fouled off, racking up his pitch count and forcing him into a short outing. Given the Pirates' lack of competitiveness, they are likely to continue to give Oviedo opportunities to work out of the rotation to close the campaign.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Sent packing to minors
The Cardinals optioned Hudson to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Hudson was moved to the bullpen over the weekend in anticipation of Jack Flaherty's (shoulder) return from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's series opener with the Nationals. With St. Louis now officially activating Flaherty, Hudson will end up losing his spot in the bullpen, as the Cardinals already had multiple pitchers capable of covering multiple innings in relief as necessary. Despite receiving the demotion, Hudson likely won't have to wait long before getting another look with the big club. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Hudson is scheduled to make his first start with Memphis on Tuesday and another on Sunday before he likely rejoins St. Louis when a sixth starter is needed for the team's Sept. 17 doubleheader with the Reds.
CBS Sports
Scottie Phillips: Receives tryout with Colts
Phillips (ankle) worked out with the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9 last year and was placed on injured reserve by the Texans in early May. However, he was let go with an injury settlement in mid-June and appears to be healthy since he's now working out for other teams.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Banda: DFA'd by Yankees
Banda was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday. Banda signed a major-league contract with the Yankees last weekend and made two relief appearances for the club during his time on the active roster. He allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning and will be cast off the 40-man roster after Ryan Weber's contract was selected Saturday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Marcano isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Marcano started the last six games and went 4-for-19 with a triple, three runs, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Jack Suwinski is starting in left field and batting cleanup Saturday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Spiked, should be OK
Brujan was spiked in Monday's game against the Red Sox but he should be OK, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He appeared as a pinch hitter and was then spiked and exited the game after one plate appearance. It sounds like he is at-worst day-to-day, and given that Brujan is a bench player, an absence from the lineup wouldn't necessarily mean he is injured. He has yet to start a game since getting recalled on Aug. 31.
