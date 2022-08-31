Three takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan's season-opening 51-7 victory over Colorado State. First things first, Jake Moody, the returning Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s top kicker, is an asset. Consistent, accurate, and he has a wonderful charity this season kicking for Mott Hospital in Ann Arbor. No offense to Moody, but he shouldn’t have kicked in the win over Colorado State. In the first half, Michigan stalled three times deep in the red zone. The red-zone play-calling was suspect. Of nine plays, five were incomplete passes and one a four-yard loss on a run. With the co-offensive coordinators, Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss, it’s difficult to know who is making the calls in the red zone. Whoever it is, the urgency to fix those issues isn’t at high-alert level, but this is something that needs to be refined and polished by the time games become increasingly important. Until then, Moody will continue to perfect his craft and make a sizable donation.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO