Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan football: Three things we learned against Colorado State

Three takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan's season-opening 51-7 victory over Colorado State. First things first, Jake Moody, the returning Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s top kicker, is an asset. Consistent, accurate, and he has a wonderful charity this season kicking for Mott Hospital in Ann Arbor. No offense to Moody, but he shouldn’t have kicked in the win over Colorado State. In the first half, Michigan stalled three times deep in the red zone. The red-zone play-calling was suspect. Of nine plays, five were incomplete passes and one a four-yard loss on a run. With the co-offensive coordinators, Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss, it’s difficult to know who is making the calls in the red zone. Whoever it is, the urgency to fix those issues isn’t at high-alert level, but this is something that needs to be refined and polished by the time games become increasingly important. Until then, Moody will continue to perfect his craft and make a sizable donation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan offensive lineman doubtful for Hawaii game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart is doubtful to play in Week 2 against Hawaii after suffering an ankle injury in the season-opening win over Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh said. “He's got a sprained ankle. And yeah, probably not gonna be available this week. But he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners draw from state's splendor

Penelope McGinty was outdoors with her daughter on a sunny winter day when she spotted some icicles hanging from a tree outside her Clinton Township home. "They looked like they would be a crown for a queen or princes," McGinty said. "We started out taking pictures of them on her head, as a crown, and I just directed her to move them to her face."
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award: Meet the finalists

Height: 6-foot-1 2021 stats: 44 aces, 100 blocks, 103 digs, 273 kills. The buzz: Abraham broke the school record with 11 aces in one match. She also has the record for most kills and most blocks in a season. Now a four-year starter, she earned all-region and second team all-state last season. Led Country Day last year to district and regional titles and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021. She carries a 3.5 grade-point average.
DETROIT, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim

With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

School's in session. Kids across Metro Detroit begin new school year

Roseville — Savannah Schultz stood in front of Kment Elementary at about 8 a.m. Tuesday snapping pictures of her daughter, Kalli Miller, 5, with her phone. Kalli stood by the school's flagpole where staff built a display welcoming students back from summer break. After all, it was an auspicious occasion. Not only was it Kalli's first day at school, but it was also the first official day all Michigan schools are in session.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1

Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County SMART millage plan stirs debate on transit

Pontiac — A proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot that aims to connect the county's transportation system and end the ability to opt out has divided Oakland County. Supporters describe the 0.95-mill, 10-year property tax proposal as essential to provide residents with access to health care, jobs and education.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

