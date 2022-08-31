ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Americans split on Biden’s student loan debt relief — but most agree college too pricey: poll

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tL4D3_0hcqJjek00

Americans are nearly evenly split on President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for certain borrowers, a new poll finds.

But the vast majority believes the administration should work to lower the costs of higher education.

Some 43% oppose Biden forgiving between $10,000 and $20,000 worth of federal loan debt per borrower, while 48% support it, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found.

Democrats back the debt bailout initiative much more than Republicans — 72% to 26% — a percentage that’s nearly as high as the 73% of people who owe loan debt.

Only 19% of Democrats oppose the plan, compared to 67% of Republicans and 47% of independents.

Republicans have blasted the bailout plan for relieving the debt of the country’s wealthiest graduates and putting the burden on the backs of blue-collar American taxpayers.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl29A_0hcqJjek00
People outside the White House with signs expressing their support for President Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan.
SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKXKp_0hcqJjek00
Among Republicans, 67% oppose President Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan.
REUTERS

The poll also found that a substantial majority (77%) say the Biden administration should focus on bringing down the cost of higher education — a sentiment expressed by 86% of Democrats, 75% of independents and 68% of Republicans.

Fifty-six percent of Americans also give a thumbs-up to another component of the plan that extends the pause on loan payments until Dec. 31.

It’s supported by 77% of Democrats, 51% of independents and 37% of Republicans, as well as 82% of those who still are making payments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHdX1_0hcqJjek00
President Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaking on student loan debt forgiveness.
AP

The president announced the plan last week to cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year or $250,000 for married couples.

Borrowers who have Pell Grants are eligible to have another $10,000 in debt forgiven.

The poll surveyed 2,007 registered voters between Aug. 26 and 28.

It has a plus/minus 2 percentage-point margin of error.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Debt Relief#Americans#Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Politico Morning#Democrats#Republicans#The White House#Epa#Reuters
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy