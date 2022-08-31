ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz rips Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for ‘dodging’ Senate race debates

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fW9nP_0hcqJg0Z00

Dr. Mehmet Oz ripped Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday for “dodging” debates amid their dogfight US Senate race — as he accused his Democratic rival of being too scared to take him on.

The Republican nominee has repeatedly ridiculed Democrat Fetterman for declining to take him on face to face during the campaign and questioned the lieutenant governor’s ongoing health woes as he continues to recover from a debilitating stroke .

Oz, the former host of daytime TV’s “Dr. Oz Show,” has contended that Fetterman is hiding, refusing to commit to a debate and has conducted just two media interviews since the stroke.

Oz — who, despite Fetterman’s lack of public appearances, is trailing in polls — on Tuesday issued a list of “concessions” his campaign was willing to make to secure a debate, including a sarcastic vow not to intentionally “hurt John’s feelings” and to “pay for any additional medical personnel he might need to have on standby.”

His campaign followed up Wednesday with a list of reasons Fetterman was pulling out of the debates, including that it “might accidentally reveal a health condition that’s worse than previously disclosed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XChF_0hcqJg0Z00
Dr. Mehmet Oz claimed, “John Fetterman is still too crazy to be Pennsylvania’s next United States senator.”
Matt Freed /Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

“No matter what the reason is, John Fetterman is still too crazy to be Pennsylvania’s next United States senator,” Oz’s campaign said.

In a phone call Wednesday to the Associated Press, an aide to the Republican nominee questioned whether Fetterman was “too sick to debate” — a suggestion brushed off by Fetterman’s campaign as Oz pushes for a televised debate Sept. 6.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMO5m_0hcqJg0Z00 Stroke keeps John Fetterman off PA Senate campaign trail — but poll shows him leading Dr. Oz

The increasingly pointed and personal barbs come as Oz is trailing Fetterman in polls in the November matchup that could help decide Senate control. The lieutenant governor, who only returned to the campaign trail earlier this month , fired back and accused his GOP opponent of thinking it was “funny to mock a stroke survivor.”

“I will not be participating in a debate the first week of September, but look forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously,” Fetterman’s statement said.

“I’ve been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I’m proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I’m eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz’s any day of the week.

“As I recover from this stroke and improve my auditory processing and speech, I look forward to continuing to meet with the people of Pennsylvania. They’ll always know where I stand,” he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJUnI_0hcqJg0Z00
Dr. Mehmet Oz has also questioned whether Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is really “too sick to debate” him.
Nate Smallwood/Getty Images

Oz’s stepped-up claims about Fetterman’s health may reflect a vulnerability for the Democrat. Party officials had initially been nervous about Fetterman’s disappearance from the campaign for nearly three months while he was on the mend. But they insist they are confident he is fully capable of running — and Fetterman says he wouldn’t be in the race if he weren’t able to campaign and win.

Fetterman and Oz are battling it out for the seat of departing GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

With Post wires

Comments / 3

Rhonda
4d ago

Fetterman is against “school choice” however he sends his children to a private school. Fetterman is a socialist AND a racist! Vote For Oz 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
2
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

'By the way, he takes them himself:' Former President Trump accuses Fetterman of abusing drugs

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a controversial night for Pennsylvania Republicans. Former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Wilkes-Barre, showing his support for Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The rally was billed as a "Save America Rally" and it was the former president's first appearance since the FBI searched his Florida home. It also came two days after President Joe Biden blasted the former president during a speech in Philadelphia when he called him and "MAGA Republicans" a threat to our democracy. In a nearly two-hour speech, the former president called the FBI and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy