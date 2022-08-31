Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench
Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Retreats to bench Saturday
Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Although right-hander Clarke Schmidt is starting for the Yankees on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Harold Ramirez is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury
Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Paredes isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes returned to the lineup Friday against the Yankees but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Jonathan Aranda will take over at the keystone and bat third.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Monday
Varsho isn't starting Monday against the Padres. Varsho homered in the last two games, going 3-for-7 with two homers, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout across that span. The 26-year-old will rest while Jake McCarthy draws the start in right field and bats sixth.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Launches third homer
Garrett went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in a 5-0 win over the Padres on Monday. Garrett continued his hot start to his big-league career, collecting his sixth multi-hit performance in his 10th game. He hit a solo homer off Steven Wilson in the seventh inning for his third major-league homer. Garrett is slashing .424/.424/.818 with seven extra-base hits, five RBI, seven runs and a stolen base through 33 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Bashes another long ball
McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Brewers on Sunday. McCarthy singled home a run in the sixth inning and provided additional insurance with a two-run shot to right off Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter. The 25-year-old has now homered in three of his last five contests, during which he's batted 6-for-19 with 10 RBI. McCarthy is slashing .288/.348/.464 with seven home runs, 40 runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 74 games this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Takes 13th loss
Gonzales (10-13) was tagged with the loss against the White Sox on Monday, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Gonzales limited Chicago to four hits, though two of those were home runs. He finished with his third straight...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Martinez started the last 14 games and will receive a day off after he posted a .276/.323/.431 slash line with two home runs, five RBI and six runs during that span. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter while Franchy Cordero starts in left field.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Starting Monday
Patino will be called up from Triple-A Durham to start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 19 and gave up nine runs (seven earned) in 9.2 innings over two minor-league appearances following his demotion. However, he made his last start Wednesday and will be pitching on normal rest during Monday's series opener against Boston.
CBS Sports
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Spiked, should be OK
Brujan was spiked in Monday's game against the Red Sox but he should be OK, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He appeared as a pinch hitter and was then spiked and exited the game after one plate appearance. It sounds like he is at-worst day-to-day, and given that Brujan is a bench player, an absence from the lineup wouldn't necessarily mean he is injured. He has yet to start a game since getting recalled on Aug. 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jonathan India: Exits Sunday's game
India was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies after fouling a pitch off his right knee, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. India fouled a pitch off his knee during the fifth inning and was unable to finish the plate appearance. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 25-year-old will have Monday's scheduled off day to recover before Tuesday's series opener versus the Cubs.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Sent packing to minors
The Cardinals optioned Hudson to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Hudson was moved to the bullpen over the weekend in anticipation of Jack Flaherty's (shoulder) return from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's series opener with the Nationals. With St. Louis now officially activating Flaherty, Hudson will end up losing his spot in the bullpen, as the Cardinals already had multiple pitchers capable of covering multiple innings in relief as necessary. Despite receiving the demotion, Hudson likely won't have to wait long before getting another look with the big club. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Hudson is scheduled to make his first start with Memphis on Tuesday and another on Sunday before he likely rejoins St. Louis when a sixth starter is needed for the team's Sept. 17 doubleheader with the Reds.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Banda: DFA'd by Yankees
Banda was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday. Banda signed a major-league contract with the Yankees last weekend and made two relief appearances for the club during his time on the active roster. He allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning and will be cast off the 40-man roster after Ryan Weber's contract was selected Saturday.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Will Smith: Out of Monday's lineup
Smith is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Smith is hitting .248/.333/.468 with seven home runs, 21 runs, 33 RBI and one steal in 37 games in the second half. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Back in big leagues
Florial was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday. Florial got into eight games for the Yankees earlier this season, going 1-for-20 with eight strikeouts. He'll give the team some extra outfield depth with Andrew Benintendi (wrist) on the injured list and could be needed to start some games, but he's yet to show anything that would get fantasy managers excited.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: Blows lead, takes loss
Familia (2-2) took the loss Monday against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on one hit and a hit batsman over a third of an inning. Familia started the seventh inning with Boston holding a 3-2 and left after 10 pitches (four strikes) with the game tied and a runner on second base. Zack Kelly couldn't prevent the inherited runner from scoring and completed the team's 29th bullpen loss (fifth most in MLB). The 32-year-old Familia has a 5.82 ERA combined between the Phillies and Red Sox (4.82 for Boston), and he's pitching for a team whose chances of making the playoffs dropped to 0.9%, per FanGraphs. It seems the organization might benefit more from bringing up a minor leaguer over letting the veteran finish out the season.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: May lose playing time
Arroyo started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 5-3 win over Texas. Arroyo became the first Red Sox player to make consecutive starts at first base -- one against a left-hander and one against right-hander -- over the last week of games. Just as it looks like he might get the bulk of playing time at first, the Red Sox will call up first base prospect Triston Casas on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The lefty-swinging Casas is expected to make his major-league debut Sunday against Texas right-hander Dane Dunning.
Comments / 0