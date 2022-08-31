Customers urged to conserve energy during heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As we navigate through this heat wave, power companies are being asked to conserve energy to avoid FLEX alerts, which could be necessary early next week.

Elliot Mainzer, CEO of California Independent System Operator, says, "We need the public's help in keeping the power flowing without interruption."

The CEO of California ISO, which manages the state's power grid, says they're keeping a close eye on the heat wave. They are concerned about the electrical demand on the power grid because of the dangerously warm temperatures, specifically focusing on the peak loads, which are expected to happen Sunday through Monday.

At this point, a FLEX alert has not been issued, but ISO says this could become an option.

ABC 10News checked in with SDGE about what this could mean for customers as we deal with the excessive heat warning, where we expect to see temperatures inland hitting the 90s and 100-degree mark.

They offered the following suggestions each household can do to save energy. From using fans instead of air conditioning or keeping your thermostats to 78 degrees from 4-9 PM.

Alex Welling, a spokesperson for SDG&E, says, "Closing your blinds, your drapes, opening windows if you can unplug unnecessary devices using smaller appliances."

