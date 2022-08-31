ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's Marty? At Rockin'Dog on Main for his third stop of Hot Dog Week

By Marty Bass
Hi everyone!

Day 3 of "Hot Dog" week found us on Main Street in Westminster. Rockin'Dog was our host.

A fellow employee told me that if we were doing Dogs we had to go to Main street in Westminster. He told us that there has been now three locations of someone selling hot dogs. Two of the three were owned by a man named Harry, who for decades became famous for his Hot Dogs. Harry invested well and owns a building on Main Street that is home to, via lease, a really good happening restaurant called Rock Salt Grille.

Well before this hot dog adventure, and before COVID-19 I have been there. It is a pretty upscale spot but not overpriced, nor stuffy.

The owners of Rock Salt Grille also own Rockin' Dog. Their names are Lee and Susan Nardyz. Before the pandemic, the spot that houses Rockin' Dog was the carryout location for the Grille. But during covid, Rock Salt Grille got so good at doing carryout in their primary location, the current Dog spot was not needed.

The Nardyz's business survived COVID, and now they repurposed the original carry-out as a Breakfast, Lunch, and munchie spot.

The Rock and Roll theme was launched as a take-off to the original moniker, and these days they are selling hundreds of hot dogs a week. HUNDREDS. Now imagine a restaurant-owning couple that has a spot like Rock Salt inventing hot dog combos.

K2 said it off-air today, and we expanded on-air, that these days a "hot dog culture" exists. Lee agreed 1000% and states the consumer wants more than just a basic dog. Not unlike Attman's, on Monday, Sauerkraut is a big add on. And just like yesterday at Stuggy's crab and macaroni/cheese are big. (At Rockin' it is crab dip not like Stuggy's Crab Mac.)

Hot Dog Culture. So far, for three day's we have seen "the culture" in action.

Lee and Susan, thank you for being GREAT hosts. See ya soon at the Grille. Up next on Day 4 of Hot Dog Week, we head up Bel Air road. It's going to be a "Killer!"

