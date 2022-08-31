2022 Final Score Friday Preview: Hanover Hawks

2021 Fall Record: 4-5

Season result: All losses last year were to playoff teams

Head Coach: Sam Rogers, 3 rd season (8-7)

Returning starters: N/A

Of Note: Sam Rogers, the former Hanover and Virginia Tech standout, begins this third season at his alma mater coming off his first full offseason program.

QB Beau Sahnow and WR Cole Elrod return from last year as well as about five other starters on offense.

The Hawks were just 2-2 in games decided by single digits.

An old Capital District schedule (Varina, Highland Springs, Patrick Henry, Henrico) will be challenging.