ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, VA

2022 Final Score Friday Preview: Hanover Hawks

By Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbQ9F_0hcqJMY900

2021 Fall Record: 4-5

Season result: All losses last year were to playoff teams

Head Coach: Sam Rogers, 3 rd season (8-7)

Returning starters: N/A

Of Note: Sam Rogers, the former Hanover and Virginia Tech standout, begins this third season at his alma mater coming off his first full offseason program.

QB Beau Sahnow and WR Cole Elrod return from last year as well as about five other starters on offense.

The Hawks were just 2-2 in games decided by single digits.

An old Capital District schedule (Varina, Highland Springs, Patrick Henry, Henrico) will be challenging.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Heritage falls to Dinwiddie Generals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – And tonight, a faceoff between Heritage and Dinwiddie. Big runs, pick-offs, and long passes made for an exciting game for these two teams. Dinwiddie came out victorious, with a final score of 49-7.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanover, VA
Sports
City
Highland Springs, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
The Associated Press

Virginia beats Richmond 34-17 in Elliott's coaching debut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia opened the Tony Elliott coaching era with a 34-17 victory against Richmond in the season-opener for both on Saturday. Armstrong hit Lavel Davis Jr. on a 56-yard touchdown for the Cavaiers’ first score and Perris Jones for 11 yards to make it 34-17 early in the fourth quarter. On a career-long 64-yard scoring run in the first half, Armstrong also passed Bryce Perkins (7,910) to become Virginia’s career total offense leader. Savon Smith scored on an 8-yard run and caught a 5-yard pass from Maryland transfer Reece Udinski for the Spiders’ touchdowns. Richmond, of the Colonial Athletic Association and Championship Subdivision, fell to 3-30-2 in the series. Armstrong finished 21 of 33 for 246 yards and ran for 105 yards on 10 carries. Jones, who ran for 104 yards, also scored on a 15-yard run, and Mike Hollins had a 3-yard scoring burst. Virginia gained 246 passing and 259 rushing.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Local tennis organization reacts to end of Serena Williams’ career

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Serena Williams’ legendary tennis career has likely ended after she lost her final match at the 2022 US Open on Friday. Her legacy will continue, with many calling her the greatest female tennis player of all time. She dominated the sport, winning 39 grand slam titles,...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hanover Hawks#N A Of Note#Wr
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Channelocity

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Richmond

(Mikhaylovskiy/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Richmond, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy