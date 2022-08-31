ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian consumer prices dip for 8th straight week, GDP decline slows

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pb2LI_0hcqJI1F00

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian consumer prices extended their decline for the eighth week running, data showed on Wednesday, thanks to a seasonal drop in fruit and vegetable prices, sluggish consumer demand and the rouble's strengthening over the past few months.

The consumer prices index dipped 0.16% in the week to Aug. 29 after easing 0.15% a week earlier, the federal statistics service Rosstat said on Wednesday.

The decline may open the door for interest more rate cuts by the central bank. The bank slashed its key rate by 150 basis points to 8% last month and indicated it was ready to consider further monetary easing to help the economy. The next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16. read more

Despite the recent incremental declines in the CPI, prices for nearly everything, from milk and sugar to clothes and smartphones, have soared since Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Year-to-date, prices for foreign-made cars, sanitary pads and soap rose by around 40%, while the headline consumer price index rose 10.38% compared with a 4.69% increase in the same period of 2021, Rosstat data showed.

High inflation has been one of the key concerns among households for years as it dents their spending power and living standards, something that this year will be aggravated by recession in the economy.

Russia's economy will shrink by less than 3% in 2022, a top government official said this week, far less than initially expected, suggesting the economy is dealing with sweeping Western sanctions better than feared. read more

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#Business Personal Finance#Russian
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Asia shares ease, euro slugged by energy crisis

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Asian shares slipped on Monday while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices.
MARKETS
Reuters

Euro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

571K+
Followers
352K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy