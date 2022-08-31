Read full article on original website
Val Maria
4d ago
Leo, quit it. Your not making it with the young girls, you need some one near your age and maybe you will get there. And it seems like only models, what’s with this the model looks good for now and as soon as she ages you dump them, or you just lose interest. Grow up or you just end up along.
Reply
1
nope
4d ago
They’re all young and beautiful. The big question is- what do they see in a middle aged, overweight, unkempt, Peter Pan?
Reply
0
Related
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic
While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
Everyone is making the same joke after Leonardo DiCaprio splits with Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, have reportedly split.DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, were first romantically linked in 2018 while at a New Year’s Eve party and they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards.DiCaprio has become notorious for not dating women older than 25, despite ageing into his late forties himself. So much so that fans made jokes about DiCaprio ending his relationship with Morrone after she turned 25 this year.Now that the break-up has been reported, people have taken to Twitter to comment on DiCaprio’s dating “phenomenon” that seems destined...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher he was ‘like a different guy’ with Vengeance mustache
Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad...
Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out
After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
People
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
People
Emma Heming Willis Models Swimsuit Designed by Husband Bruce Willis' Ex-Wife Demi Moore
Emma Heming Willis has a new favorite designer. The British-American actress, 44, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story as she soaked up the summer in a cute one-piece swimsuit designed by her husband Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore. "Loving my [swimsuit emoji] @demimoore x @andieswim," Emma wrote...
Sylvester Stallone Responds After Rumors Swirl He And Jennifer Flavin Are Divorcing Over A Dog
Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. Because while it gives folks like actors exciting opportunities, it also transforms your personal life into a very public matter. As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to make headlines for their legal battle, Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone is having his own public split. And now Stallone has responded after rumors swirl he and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing over a dog.
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues
Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
ABC News
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6