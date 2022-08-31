Wildly Successful YouTuber Opens Novel Burger Joint In NJ Mall

Jimmy Donaldson "MrBeast." Photo Credit: MrBeast Instagram

One of the biggest YouTubers in the world is opening a burger spot in a New Jersey mall.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson and has 100 million subscribers, will be bringing MrBeast Burger to the American Dream Mall this weekend.

The 24-year-old from Kansas started his YouTube channel in November 2020, estimating people's wealth.

He then began doing over-the-top challenges and stunts, later giving money away in various games. For example, Donaldson recently placed a bunch of people in a circle and gave $500,000 to the last person to leave. He also offers thousands of dollars to anyone who could sink an impossibly difficult golf and basketball shots.

MrBeast Burgers started as a pop-up event for fans, where Donaldson gave away free food in Greenville, NC — his hometown. Since then, burgers have only been available through in-app purchasing. The store at the American Dream Mall marks the first brick-and-mortar location for MrBeast Burger.

MrBeast Burger offers a variety of beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese, fries and more.

It will open Sunday, Sept. 4 in Court A, Level 3, above Big SNOW. Donaldson told fans he'd be working at the new restaurant opening day.

