Coroner: Man found dead in Las Vegas was reported missing in Phoenix

Las Vegas Metro police have confirmed the man found in a trunk of a car on Aug. 19 was previously reported missing in Phoenix.

The body found is that of Amir Haggi, an LVMPD spokesperson said.

His body was found the afternoon of Aug. 19 in the trunk of a white BMW parked at an apartment complex behind the Budget Suites complex, near Valley View Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Haggi's cause of death was determined to be homicide by gunshot wounds to the head .

Police say no arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.