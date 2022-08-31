ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's economy in July shrinks 4.3% year on year

Reuters
 4 days ago
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank by 4.3% in July year on year after contracting by 4.9% in June, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

In January through July, the economy shrank by 1.1% in year-on-year terms, the ministry said.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday that Russia's economy will shrink by less than 3% in 2022, a much shallower contraction than initially expected, while inflation will be below earlier projections. read more

#Business Economics#Economy#Russia
