Michigan State

Several Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels as Labor Day weekend approaches

By Sara Powers
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - As Labor Day weekend approaches, Michiganders should keep in mind that several beaches in the state are currently closed due to high levels of bacteria contamination.

As of Aug. 31, the Michigan Department of Environment, Energy, Great Lakes, and Energy shared a list of 11 beaches that have high levels of bacterial contamination.

The Michigan BeachGuard System is a public resource that shares information about water sampling and closures for beaches throughout the state.

Here's a list of beaches that are currently closed:

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac
Houghton Lake - Lakeview Waterfront Park Roscommon
Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park Oakland
Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park Washtenaw
Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb
Lake Bellaire - Richardi Park Antrim
Lake St. Clair - H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach Macomb
Lake Huron - Veterans Park Huron
Lake Michigan - Zorn Park - Harbor Springs Emmet
Lake Michigan - Sturgeon Bay Township Beach Emmet
Mullett Lake - Aloha State Park Cheboygan


