Several Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels as Labor Day weekend approaches

(CBS DETROIT) - As Labor Day weekend approaches, Michiganders should keep in mind that several beaches in the state are currently closed due to high levels of bacteria contamination.

As of Aug. 31, the Michigan Department of Environment, Energy, Great Lakes, and Energy shared a list of 11 beaches that have high levels of bacterial contamination.

The Michigan BeachGuard System is a public resource that shares information about water sampling and closures for beaches throughout the state.

Here's a list of beaches that are currently closed: