Mexico's main stock index tips into bear market

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's main stock index slid into a bear market Wednesday, falling to hit a 20% drop from its all-time closing high on April 1.

The benchmark local stock index S&P/BMV IPC (.MXX) fell 1.39% from the previous day to 45,922.05 points and was down 15% year-to-date, the worst performance for the period among Latin America's main stock exchanges.

